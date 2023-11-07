YA-MAN CELEBRATES 45 YEARS OF BEAUTY INNOVATIONS

The Japanese trailblazing beauty powerhouse celebrates milestone anniversary with new North American territory and exciting product launches

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YA-MAN, the global beauty innovator fusing Japanese technology with science-backed innovations, proudly celebrates 45 years in business. YA-MAN redefines the future of beauty for consumers and industry professionals who seek innovation and supercharged results.

YA-MAN introduces two new revolutionary Spa Stylers.

YA-MAN will celebrate their 45th Anniversary with an exclusive industry event on November 13, 2023 at Chris Chase Salon in New York City, and will highlight the revolutionary new YA-MAN Spa Stylers. Celebrity hairdresser Marcus Francis, whose work includes notables such as Julianne Moore and Jared Leto, will demonstrate the tools to media and influencer attendees. Celebrity groomer, Christine Nelli, whose clientele includes A-listers like Justin Timberlake, The Weekend, and The Chainsmokers, will also be hosting onsite demonstrations and an Instagram Live session. Guests will enjoy a styling treatment with the Spa Styler Blow Dry + Scalp Massage and the Spa Styler Straight + Wave that features game-changing innovations, and a reparative treatment mask that adds moisture to dried-out strands.

Additionally, their recently launched Medi Lift Essential Mask will be on display. This FDA cleared wearable beauty device is designed to enhance your skincare routine with hands-free convenience and features patented, cutting-edge Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology. These ground-breaking products are a nod to the brand's heritage and exemplifies the commitment to both cutting-edge innovation and transformative beauty.

"For the past 45 years, YA-MAN has been pioneering Innovation and leading beauty trends. The value of people, regardless of gender, is our most treasured asset. Consumer feedback is the driving force behind our progress and we continuously evolve products to meet consumer's ever-changing needs," says Kimiyo Yamazaki, YA-MAN's Chief Executive Officer. "We are dedicated to creating 'things that don't yet exist in the world.' We innovate new products to establish novel categories, thereby defining the future trajectory of home-use beauty devices."

Established in 1978 in Tokyo, Japan, YA-MAN Ltd. built upon their expertise in precision mechanical equipment and harnessed their accumulated technological ingenuity and knowledge to develop professional and home-care beauty devices across the hair care, skincare, makeup, and clean beauty categories. YA-MAN holds an impressive portfolio of 320 patents and 777 intellectual properties; a testament to their proficiency in pioneering technology.

YA-MAN has been a Japanese trailblazer, and is an iconic brand in Asia, Europe, Australia and, most recently, North America. Their unique and revolutionary product innovations will continue to inspire beauty professionals and consumers worldwide.

For more information on YA-MAN, please visit Ya-ManUSA.com.

Web: www.ya-manusa.com/
IG: @yaman.usa
FB: https://www.facebook.com/yamantokyojapan

About YA-MAN:
Founded in 1978, YA-MAN is a global beauty brand that blends Japanese rituals with modern scientific innovations. Led by Kimiyo Yamazaki, the product line includes skin care, cosmetics, and beauty devices that have revolutionized the industry and redefined the concept of beauty. YA-MAN was the first brand of home-use beauty devices to be invited to the World Congress of Dermatology.

SOURCE YA-MAN

