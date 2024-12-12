Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel Named #1 Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas and #1 Best Native American Casino in 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is proud to announce it has earned top honors in the prestigious 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, securing the titles of Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Native American Casino. These dual awards mark the resort's first-ever #1 ranking in the annual readers' poll, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for gaming, entertainment and hospitality.

"We are delighted to add Newsweek to Yaamava's growing list of national recognitions for 2024," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "These awards are a testament to our best-in-class service and to the leadership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians who make this all possible. The Tribe's commitment to hospitality is truly unmatched."

Thousands of voters participated in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, and their votes placed Yaamava' at the forefront of the highly competitive casino and hospitality categories.

Earlier this year, Yaamava' Resort & Casino was also named 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its acclaimed Pines Modern Steakhouse. Additionally, Yaamava's sister property, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, was named Best Casino in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino has consistently set the gold standard for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality since opening in 2021. Known for its luxurious facilities, diverse gaming options, and commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, the resort is a must-visit destination in Southern California. The gaming floor now features over 7,400 slot machines, the most of any casino in the West.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

