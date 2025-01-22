Yaber Celebrates a Joyful Start to 2025 with T2 Projector and Google Pixel 9 Giveaway

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a prominent name in the entertainment projector industry, has teamed up with 9to5Google and Google to mark the start of 2025 with an exclusive giveaway. This collaboration features the Google Pixel 9 and Yaber T2 projector, offering customers a unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology from two innovative brands.

Yaber celebrates 2025 with T2 projector and Google Pixel 9 giveaway

Yaber has gained recognition in the entertainment projector market for its innovative designs and premium features. In 2024, it launched the K3 home theater and T2 outdoor portable series, both acclaimed for winning prestigious honors, including MUSE, American, and French design awards, as well as the Visual Grand Prix (VGP) award, alongside their JBL audio integration. At CES 2025, Yaber introduced the K300s, the world's most compact ultra-short throw laser projector, earning a CES 2025 Innovation Award and Best of CES 2025 recognition from media outlets like Android Authority, Stuff, Trusted Reviews, and Yanko Design.

Enter now to participate in the giveaway on 9to5Google:

Sign up by entering your name and email.

Share the giveaway and follow Yaber on Facebook and Twitter to boost your chances.

Entries close on February 16, 2025.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognied with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

