Yaber Halloween Amazon Sale: Up to 40% Off on Top Projectors for a Spooktacular Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Halloween approaches, Yaber is celebrating the festive season with frightfully good Amazon deals. From now through October 31, customers can enjoy up to 40% off across Yaber's most popular projectors, bringing cinematic magic to every spooky night.

Halloween and projectors are a perfect match for creating memorable moments. With the warm glow of Yaber projectors, users can enhance festive décor, capture Halloween photos before heading out to costume parties, or enjoy horror and Halloween-themed movies in a cinematic atmosphere at home. Yaber transforms every space into a stage for creativity, connection, and celebration.

Home Cinema Lineup

L2 Plus: Family-friendly and easy to use, ideal for Halloween classics and everyday entertainment. It's currently on sale for $169.99 on Amazon U.S., making it a great seasonal deal.
T1 Pro: Compact design with Yaber's signature TurboSonic™ sound technology for cinematic audio performance. Now available for $169.99 on Amazon U.S.

Anywhere Cinema Lineup

T2 Plus: Compact and portable, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Audio and JBL speakers. The built-in battery provides up to 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of audio — ideal for Halloween parties and outdoor gatherings.

Premier Theater Lineup

K3: A flagship model with brilliant brightness, dual 18W JBL speakers, and Google TV integration. Perfect for immersive Halloween movie nights.

K2s: A highly acclaimed model offering outstanding performance with easy operation. Features include Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Adaptation, and more—ideal for quick setup and seamless streaming.

Laser Projector

K300s: Winner of the CES Innovation Award, featuring triple RGB laser technology and an ultra-short-throw design for premium home theater. Regularly priced at $999.99, now available for $899.99 — save $100.

Explore more on Yaber's Amazon store to turn this spooky season into a true cinematic celebration. Don't forget to visit Yaber's official website for additional exclusive surprises.

