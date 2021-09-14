Yaber Introduces the V10 Projector for an Out of This World Entertainment Experience
Sep 14, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a leading home entertainment projector brand, today unveils the latest in its suite of native 1080p home and business projectors, the V10. Designed to enhance the convenience and experience of content consumption, the V10 features Yaber's BASIC Smart Engine 2.0, which dramatically improves the viewing experience by tweaking brightness, color vibrancy, resolution, and audio quality. Consumers can purchase the V10 projector today at yabertech.com for $290.99.
Outer Space Inspired Design Elements
The V10's design drew inspiration from space, also speaking to the out of this world viewing experience the projector provides consumers. The design is meant to pay homage to extra-terrestrials, modeling the emerald, circular design of eyes. Meanwhile the matte black and metallic frame of the V10 resembles a UFO, ready to seamlessly transport viewers to another world with the click of a button.
Seamless At-Home and In-Office Viewing
With the V10's built-in dual band Wi-Fi, users can mirror movies, videos, photos, and games from their smartphones, tablets, laptops or other devices to the big screen. The advanced 5GHz Wi-Fi module makes streaming smoother and faster than most mid-range projectors on the market, which only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. In addition to at-home entertainment, the V10 is enhancing the in-office experience as many businesses return to a full-time in-person or hybrid model. The V10 projector supports Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, Word, Excel) and PDFs through its USB port, bringing presentations and trainings to life.
Bidirectional Bluetooth Offers Effortless Connectivity
The V10 features the latest bidirectional Bluetooth chip and stereo surround speakers. This feature provides consumers with a heightened experience and effortless connectivity with mobile devices, speakers and headsets. Consumers can listen to audio using Bluetooth-enabled headphones. It also supports pairing and can be connected by smartphone, tablet, and PC, using a Bluetooth speaker.
"With every new Yaber projector, we are making premium technologies more accessible. Our latest offering, the V10, is perfect for entertainment at home and work at the office," said Vicent Wang, CEO at Yaber. "Whether you are headed back to school, back to the office, or looking ahead to the holiday season, the V10 delivers stellar picture quality for a tremendous value."
Pricing and Availability
Yaber's V10 projector is now available at yabertech.com and Amazon for $290.99.
About Yaber
Yaber is a leading entertainment projector company that was founded in 2016 and introduced its first 1080P home projector a year later. Over the last several years, Yaber has introduced ten different models –1080P projectors and 720P projectors. With more than one million units sold across 46 countries, families around the world are turning movies, TV, gaming and more into immersive audio-visual experiences.
For more information or to purchase a projector, please visit https://yabertech.com/.
