Yacht Hampton Cites Four Times Demand for Luxury Yachting Experiences in the Hamptons

Yacht Hampton has also launched an exclusive VIP boating club for the 2021 season. Imagine VIP access to a fleet of new and luxurious boats and yachts, five of the vessels are 2021 models hitting the water for their maiden voyage this May. Members may experience the luxury boating/yachting lifestyle safely without the hassle and prohibitive costs that come with ownership, including dockage, maintenance, insurance and winter storage.

Yacht Hampton's Boating Club offers a convenient way to plan an unforgettable summer filled with waterskiing, romantic sunset cruises and even a trip aboard the Pershing 62' James Bond-esque Italian stealthy silver yacht loaded with expensive water toys. The exclusive VIP boating club features priority access to the entire fleet and highly sought after trip dates. Unlike most boat clubs, there are no dues or fees for membership and all trips are captained by a USCG Certified Captain. Once members purchase their five discounted trips they receive a complimentary VIP sunset cruise aboard their favorite boat and enjoy a 10% discount on all trips booked. Yacht Hampton Boating Club offers three member packages along with the fun option to customize trips based on the fleet ranging from a 22' ski boat to a 62' Yacht. View details of each package here https://hamptonsboatrental.com/boat-club-packages

"Our boating club is already half sold out! Due to the scarcity of everything from car rentals to summer home rentals, people are pivoting their focus to other options on how to enjoy their summer and many are heading for the water. We are seeing the perfect storm in our business - increase in demand, less availability of boats for purchase due to manufacturing and shipping delays, and decreased availability of slips for dockage. Last season 95% of our bookings were one-offs, one time excursions, however this season that number is more like 65% where 35% of our bookings are seasonal passes with our boating club guaranteeing a minimum of five trips for the season," concludes Ialacci.

Yacht Hampton's chartered boat rentals are available for any occasion including sunset cruises, corporate events, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, weddings, or any other special occasion. All charters include a USCG licensed captain and each excursion is unique featuring hidden locations in the waters of the Hamptons. A wide and impressive collection of futuristic luxury water toys found on yachts on Bravo's "Below Deck," is also available including jet skis, hydrofoil hoverboards, electric surfboards, paddle boards, floating islands, tubes and more. Excursions may be booked online with updated availability of the entire fleet throughout the season at your fingertips.

Yacht Hampton's season began May 1st and continues through October 15th. Excursions are available to book immediately as popular dates and holiday weekends fill up quickly. The company's entire fleet of 30+ boats/yachts can be viewed at https://yachthampton.com

