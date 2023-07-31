Yacht Market size to grow by USD 3,388.26 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing popularity of recreational tourism drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The yacht market size is set to grow by USD 3,388.26 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. Discover Leisure Products' industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The yacht market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yacht Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The yacht market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

Vendors Offerings

Alexander Marine International Co Ltd. - The company offers yachts such as azimut grande tri-deck, 37 legend ocean alexander, and 35 revolution ocean alexander.

The company offers yachts such as azimut grande tri-deck, 37 legend ocean alexander, and 35 revolution ocean alexander. Azimut Benetti SpA - The company offers yachts such as seadeck 6, and seadeck 7.

The company offers yachts such as seadeck 6, and seadeck 7. Cantieri Navali Codecasa Tre SpA - The company offers yachts such as Amels 80, Amels 60, and Seaxplore 60.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

The yacht market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (motor and sailing), application (commercial and private), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the motor segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the motor yacht segment holds a significant share of the global yacht market due to its numerous advantages. Motor yachts offer faster and more efficient travel over long distances, along with spacious cabins, luxurious interiors, and modern entertainment systems. Their ease of maneuverability in narrow waterways and tight spaces makes them highly preferred by buyers. Additionally, the inclusion of advanced systems and connected devices on board enhances their appeal and drives robust demand for motor yachts for various purposes like cruising and leisure activities. As a result, the motor yacht segment is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Europe had the highest market share of the global yacht market in 2022. In Europe, the demand for yachts is fueled by several factors, including the region's extensive coastline, a large number of affluent individuals, and favourable weather conditions that encourage boating activities. The increased interest in fishing and various water sports such as water skiing, diving, and swimming in European countries also contributes to the demand for yachts.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Alexander Marine International Co Ltd.

Azimut Benetti SpA

Cantieri Navali Codecasa Tre SpA

Dalian Wanda Group

Damen Shipyards Group

Feadship Holland BV

Fincantieri Spa

Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH

Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH

Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Horizon Yacht USA

KPS Capital Partners LP

Oceanco SAM

Overmarine Group Spa

Palmer Johnson

Palumbo Group Spa

Sanlorenzo Spa

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA

Viking Yacht Co.

Westport Yachts

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Yacht Market Driver

The growing popularity of recreational tourism is a major factor notably driving market growth. Yachting is commonly linked with luxury and leisure, and the demand for yachts is expected to rise with an increase in disposable income and more leisure time for activities like surfing, water skiing, diving, and swimming. The growing interest in recreational activities worldwide, aimed at enjoying leisure time and promoting a healthy lifestyle, contributes to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Significant Yacht Market Trends

Increased demand for superyachts is an emerging trend driving market growth. The demand for superyachts, defined as vessels over 80 feet in length, is steadily increasing due to a growing number of buyers seeking larger and more luxurious yachts. The consistently high demand for luxury yachts is driven by the desire for the ultimate luxury experience and exclusivity on the water among wealthy individuals, families, celebrities, and business executives. Developed countries like the US and the UK show a relatively high demand for superyachts. These trends contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

High maintenance and operating costs are major challenges impeding market growth. The expense associated with owning a yacht, including the purchase price, maintenance, and operating costs, can be challenging for some buyers, especially during times of economic uncertainty. High maintenance and operating costs have a significant impact on yacht sales. Apart from the initial purchase price, ongoing expenses such as fuel, maintenance, repairs, and insurance need to be considered by yacht buyers. This cost burden can make yacht ownership unaffordable for many individuals, thereby affecting sales and potentially hindering the growth of the global yacht market during the forecast period.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The luxury yacht market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 366 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sail yachts and motor yachts), application (commercial and private), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in recreational tourism is the key factor driving the global luxury yacht market growth.

The recreational boats market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,631.52 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sailboats, personal watercraft (PWC), and inflatables), product type (outboards and inboard), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing customer engagement in recreational boating activities is the key factor driving the growth of the global recreational boats market.

Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,388.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Cantieri Navali Codecasa Tre SpA, Dalian Wanda Group, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Fincantieri Spa, Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, KPS Capital Partners LP, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global yacht market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global yacht market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alexander Marine International Co Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Alexander Marine International Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alexander Marine International Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Alexander Marine International Co Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

Exhibit 114: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings

12.5 Damen Shipyards Group

Exhibit 117: Damen Shipyards Group - Overview



Exhibit 118: Damen Shipyards Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Damen Shipyards Group - Key news



Exhibit 120: Damen Shipyards Group - Key offerings

12.6 Feadship Holland BV

Exhibit 121: Feadship Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 122: Feadship Holland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Feadship Holland BV - Key offerings

12.7 Fincantieri Spa

Exhibit 124: Fincantieri Spa - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fincantieri Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Fincantieri Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Fincantieri Spa - Segment focus

12.8 Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 128: Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

12.9 Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH

Exhibit 131: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Exhibit 134: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Overview



Exhibit 135: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key news



Exhibit 137: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key offerings

12.11 Horizon Yacht USA

Exhibit 138: Horizon Yacht USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 139: Horizon Yacht USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 140: Horizon Yacht USA - Key offerings

12.12 KPS Capital Partners LP

Exhibit 141: KPS Capital Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 142: KPS Capital Partners LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: KPS Capital Partners LP - Key offerings

12.13 Oceanco SAM

Exhibit 144: Oceanco SAM - Overview



Exhibit 145: Oceanco SAM - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Oceanco SAM - Key offerings

12.14 Overmarine Group Spa

Exhibit 147: Overmarine Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 148: Overmarine Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Overmarine Group Spa - Key offerings

12.15 Palmer Johnson

Exhibit 150: Palmer Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 151: Palmer Johnson - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Palmer Johnson - Key offerings

12.16 Palumbo Group Spa

Exhibit 153: Palumbo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 154: Palumbo Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Palumbo Group Spa - Key offerings

12.17 THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA

Exhibit 156: THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA - Overview



Exhibit 157: THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 158: THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP SpA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio