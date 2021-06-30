Yacht Rental Demand Is Soaring, Coast Yachts Expands Chicago Charter Fleet With Sunseeker Predator 60

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Yachts, the private yacht charter and yacht management company with operations in Chicago, Miami and the Bahamas, is answering the call for larger, newer and more luxurious yachts on Lake Michigan, adding the Sunseeker Predator 60 to its yacht rental fleet in Chicago.

Sunseeker Predator 60

The Sunseeker Predator 60, named City Life, boasts a length overall of nearly 64 feet and a width just shy of 17 feet, creating the most spacious entertaining venue of any yacht in its range. Operating in total compliance with the United States Coast Guard regulations and safety protocols, City Life comfortably holds up to 13 guests and is operated by a licensed captain along with an experienced cabin concierge to attend to City Life's guests' every need. The yacht has a tender garage with water toys, a submersible swim platform, two sun-pads, a large dining table, outdoor seating for all guests, five satellite televisions, a concert quality sound system, a cockpit grill, three refrigerators, a wine refrigerator, two freezers, a Yeti cooler, two heads, two full-size showers, two queen beds, a saloon lounge, a massive retractable cockpit moon roof and more.

"The demand for our yacht charter and yacht membership programs have reached all-time highs in the past 12 months," says Jason De Palma, Founder of Coast Yachts. "Our member-operated boat club fleet was sold out preseason, and our yacht charter fleet is nearing full capacity. We need more yachts to keep up with the flood of new entrants to the market. We are actively shopping for more boats and pursuing yacht owners who have an appetite for revenue and tax depreciation. City Life is joining the Coast family at the perfect time. She is an amazing yacht, one of the largest and highest quality yacht available for charter in Chicago."

Coast Yachts manages an expanding fleet of company-owned watercraft as well as a privately owned fleet offering management, concierge, cleaning, maintenance and crew services to yacht owners. The Coast Yachts Owner's Club program was designed to make a boat owner's happiest day, every day. There are three levels of yacht care to choose from along with optional charter revenue to offset fixed costs.

For more information about Coast Yachts or to inquire about its programs and services, call 888-733-5885 or visit www.ownthesea.com.

Follow Coast Yachts at www.instagram.com/coastyachts and www.facebook.com/coastyachts.

About Coast Yachts

Coast Yachts is a yacht charter, yacht membership and yacht management organization based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with locations in Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas. Coast Yachts is the first-of-its-kind yacht membership club in the United States. Providing its members, a revolutionary and affordable way to enjoy the upside of yacht ownership while free from the downside risk and hassles. Coast was founded by Jason De Palma, an aviation expert with 10 years of private jet charter, jet management and fractional jet ownership experience. Since 2010, he has owned and operated marina, boat rental and yacht charter businesses. Mr. De Palma is a U.S. Coast Guard Credentialed Mariner, 100-ton Master Captain. The Coast management team, captains and crew are all highly dedicated and experienced professionals who share a passion for perfection.

