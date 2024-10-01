YachtWave Unveils Revolutionary Delivery Platform for Boat Manufacturers and Dealers at IBEX 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWave®, the leading provider of innovative solutions for the boating industry, is proud to announce the official release of the YachtWave Delivery Platform, a groundbreaking tool designed to revolutionize how boat manufacturers and dealers manage the boat delivery process. The YachtWave Delivery Platform debuted at IBEX 2024 in Tampa, Florida, today at Booth 1-712.

The YachtWave Delivery Platform streamlines the complex and paper-heavy process of delivering boats to customers. It provides a seamless, digital-first approach that significantly enhances customer satisfaction while improving operational efficiency for manufacturers and dealers. The platform offers innovative features that address many of the long-standing challenges in the boat delivery process.

Key Features of the YachtWave Delivery Platform Include:

Build Project Status Timelines: Visually communicate the real-time status of a boat's construction, keeping customers informed and ensuring customers and dealers are prepared for each step of the build and delivery process.

Task Management for Customers and Dealers: Coordinate and track customer and dealer responsibilities with automated reminders and alerts, helping to avoid delays caused by incomplete tasks such as payment milestones, insurance, and final selections.

Digital Document Delivery: Eliminate cumbersome paper manuals and bins by electronically providing all documentation, including technical manuals, warranties, and operational guides, through the YachtWave app.

24/7 Access to Orientation Training: Customers can access training videos and tutorials anytime, ensuring they are fully equipped to operate their new vessel without requiring weekend support from dealers.

AI Mechanic™ Support: Leverage patent-pending AI troubleshooting tools to help customers resolve issues quickly and independently, reducing the number of service calls and enhancing overall satisfaction.

Maintenance Logs and Parts Inventory: Track boat maintenance records and parts supplied by manufacturers and dealers, allowing customers to stay on top of service requirements and maintain their boats in peak condition.

"YachtWave is revolutionizing how manufacturers and dealers deliver boats to buyers," said Captain John O'Keefe, CEO of YachtWave. "Our platform not only simplifies the process for manufacturers and dealers but also provides an enhanced, stress-free experience for the customer. The days of unwieldy paper manuals and delayed communication are over. With YachtWave, everything is digital, streamlined, and designed with the customer in mind."

Join Us at IBEX 2024

Attendees at IBEX 2024 will have the opportunity to experience the YachtWave Delivery Platform firsthand at Booth 1-712, located on the 1st floor. Demonstrations will showcase how the platform improves communication, tracks tasks, and revolutionizes the boat delivery experience for customers, dealers, and manufacturers.

About YachtWave

YachtWave® is at the forefront of digital innovation in the boating industry, offering modern solutions to simplify and revolutionize boat ownership, management, and delivery. The intuitive YachtWave app, featuring tools like AI Mechanic™, digital document management, and marine engine and equipment support, sets a new standard for the customer experience in the maritime world.

Press Contact

Captain John O'Keefe

Founder / CEO

YachtWave

Phone: +1 (917) 945-0186

Email: [email protected]

Website: deliver.yachtwave.com

For more information on the YachtWave Delivery Platform or to schedule a booth appointment at IBEX 2024, contact the YachtWave marketing team at [email protected]

