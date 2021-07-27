YADA tv, an outlet for minority media ventures has launched subscription services
Enjoy a variety of unique movies and shows. YADA tv focuses on publishing diverse, transparent, honest content that represents all communities.
Jul 27, 2021, 10:38 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator, writer and entrepreneur Tara Merchant has expanded her empire as the owner and founder of YADA tv. Tara's deep rooted love for New York, media and telling real life stories led to the ambitious internet streaming venture. After completing her first book, Re-Arrested By Faith, recounting her struggles as a woman, mother and entrepreneur who has fought for her freedom and spotlight, Merchant found peace and support in telling her truth and hearing from those who could relate. She knew there was an audience for stories like hers that often never make it to television. If you are ready to hear those stories - Sign up to enjoy YADA tv with a one-week free trial.
"At YADA tv, we stand for those in the industry that weren't granted the opportunity to express their total freedom and creativity in their craft. We intend to showcase the stories of minorities with raw, transparent truth. We are seeking the stories of everyday minorities to show life from different perspectives. I want to encourage learning, engagement, understanding and insight into our communities through YADA tv." - Founder/Owner Tara Merchant.
YADA tv features:
- Curated Minority Stories
- Blockbuster Movies
- Exclusive Reality TV Series including Ladies of the Book Club and Real Women of RVA
- YADA tv's Top Picks
- Music Videos and more!
Search no more for real life stories in your community. YADA tv provides a new reality television fix for fans that love drama, friendship and a peek into other's lives while still enjoying the latest entertainment.
YADA tv
YADA tv– a streaming service with uniquely curated stories, music and movies representing minority communities. Located at 1177 6th Ave 5th floor office New York, NY 10036. Find us at www.yadatv.com
SOURCE YADA tv
Share this article