YADA tv, an outlet for minority media ventures has launched subscription services

"At YADA tv, we stand for those in the industry that weren't granted the opportunity to express their total freedom and creativity in their craft. We intend to showcase the stories of minorities with raw, transparent truth. We are seeking the stories of everyday minorities to show life from different perspectives. I want to encourage learning, engagement, understanding and insight into our communities through YADA tv." - Founder/Owner Tara Merchant.

YADA tv features:

Curated Minority Stories

Blockbuster Movies

Exclusive Reality TV Series including Ladies of the Book Club and Real Women of RVA

and YADA tv's Top Picks

Music Videos and more!

Search no more for real life stories in your community. YADA tv provides a new reality television fix for fans that love drama, friendship and a peek into other's lives while still enjoying the latest entertainment.

YADA tv– a streaming service with uniquely curated stories, music and movies representing minority communities. Located at 1177 6th Ave 5th floor office New York, NY 10036. Find us at www.yadatv.com

