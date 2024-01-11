Yadea Showcases Latest in E-mobility for Sustainable Urban Travel at CES 2024

News provided by

Yadea

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a pioneering global technology company specializing in two-wheeled e-mobility, unveiled Yadea Artist and Yadea Cocoa at CES 2024, exemplifying its dedication to transforming sustainable travel through intelligent technology, innovative design and reliable e-mobility.

Yadea Artist E-kickscooter

Continue Reading

Offering unparalleled portability and stability over rough roads, Yadea Artist comes with robust front and rear double cantilever damping system and weighs just 18.6 kg (40.9 lbs). Its lightweight aluminum alloy frame folds in three seconds to fit inside an office cubicle or school locker.

Its feathery weight doesn't mean the Artist sacrifices power or features. With a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5mph), the Artist is a reliable companion for getting to work, school or a ride along the boardwalk. Moreover, its IPX5 water resistance rating ensures uninterrupted operation in rain or shine.

True to its name, Yadea Artist comes in vibrant colors to inject fun into the commute. The colors are more than a display of personality, they also increase the rider's visibility.

Yadea Cocoa E-bike

The versatile Cocoa features intelligent performance and all the essentials to help the rider face their day. Equipped with a large 5.5-inch embedded digital dashboard, Yadea Cocoa provides real-time insight into every commute, including calories burned, carbon emissions saved and other cycling performance. Riders can also review comprehensive reports through the Yadea smartphone app to prepare for future trips and to reach their fitness goals.

Additionally, Yadea Cocoa has a built-in open carrier system to hold backpacks, handbags or connect to a variety of attachments, such as a child carrier, to increase its carrying capacity by up to 50kg (110lbs). Yadea Cocoa's other highlights, including its mudguards, adjustable seat post and LED lights, are all securely attached to its sturdy and sleek alloy frame.

Whether it's on flat roads or wavy hills, Yadea Cocoa's premium 7-speed Shimano gear group and hydraulic disc brakes provide responsive controls and a silky-smooth pedaling experience. With the capability to operate in assisted or fully automatic modes, its high-capacity battery lasts up to 96 km (60 miles) so the rider can focus on the destination while enjoying the journey.

These products stringently follow safety standards. All Yadea products sold in the U.S. have undergone rigorous safety testing and bear the UL certificate.

To learn more, visit https://store.yadea.com/

PR Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Yadea

Also from this source

Společnost Yadea na veletrhu CES 2024 potvrdila své maximální nasazení v oblasti ekologického životního stylu při dojíždění do práce

Společnost Yadea na veletrhu CES 2024 potvrdila své maximální nasazení v oblasti ekologického životního stylu při dojíždění do práce

Společnost Yadea (01585.HK), revoluční globální technologická společnost specializující se na jednostopé dopravní prostředky v oblasti e-mobility,...
Yadea unterstreicht auf der CES 2024 sein Engagement für ein umweltfreundliches Mobilitätskonzept

Yadea unterstreicht auf der CES 2024 sein Engagement für ein umweltfreundliches Mobilitätskonzept

Yadea (01585.HK) ist ein wegweisendes globales Technologieunternehmen, das sich auf Elektrozweiräder spezialisiert hat. Anlässlich der CES 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.