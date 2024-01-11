Yadea Showcases Latest in E-mobility for Sustainable Urban Travel at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a pioneering global technology company specializing in two-wheeled e-mobility, unveiled Yadea Artist and Yadea Cocoa at CES 2024, exemplifying its dedication to transforming sustainable travel through intelligent technology, innovative design and reliable e-mobility.

Yadea Artist E-kickscooter

Offering unparalleled portability and stability over rough roads, Yadea Artist comes with robust front and rear double cantilever damping system and weighs just 18.6 kg (40.9 lbs). Its lightweight aluminum alloy frame folds in three seconds to fit inside an office cubicle or school locker.

Its feathery weight doesn't mean the Artist sacrifices power or features. With a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5mph), the Artist is a reliable companion for getting to work, school or a ride along the boardwalk. Moreover, its IPX5 water resistance rating ensures uninterrupted operation in rain or shine.

True to its name, Yadea Artist comes in vibrant colors to inject fun into the commute. The colors are more than a display of personality, they also increase the rider's visibility.

Yadea Cocoa E-bike

The versatile Cocoa features intelligent performance and all the essentials to help the rider face their day. Equipped with a large 5.5-inch embedded digital dashboard, Yadea Cocoa provides real-time insight into every commute, including calories burned, carbon emissions saved and other cycling performance. Riders can also review comprehensive reports through the Yadea smartphone app to prepare for future trips and to reach their fitness goals.

Additionally, Yadea Cocoa has a built-in open carrier system to hold backpacks, handbags or connect to a variety of attachments, such as a child carrier, to increase its carrying capacity by up to 50kg (110lbs). Yadea Cocoa's other highlights, including its mudguards, adjustable seat post and LED lights, are all securely attached to its sturdy and sleek alloy frame.

Whether it's on flat roads or wavy hills, Yadea Cocoa's premium 7-speed Shimano gear group and hydraulic disc brakes provide responsive controls and a silky-smooth pedaling experience. With the capability to operate in assisted or fully automatic modes, its high-capacity battery lasts up to 96 km (60 miles) so the rider can focus on the destination while enjoying the journey.

These products stringently follow safety standards. All Yadea products sold in the U.S. have undergone rigorous safety testing and bear the UL certificate.

