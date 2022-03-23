Yadner Burgos' new book "EL VERDADERO DOLOR de la VIDA" is a profound narrative about finding salvation in a life battered by regret, sorrow, and suffering.

Burgos shares, "The story is about a young man who is very unhappy, suffering from the mistakes he made in his past, living in hell continuously until he meets a young woman who becomes his center of attention, and becomes his only salvation, without knowing that she was the one who needed it the most, and so the two try to find happiness in the midst of all their pains and mistakes."

Published by Page Publishing, Yadner Burgos' intriguing novel opens the romance of two individuals who hold their own complicated pasts. Caught in the whirlwind of their relationship, will they eventually find peace with their sorrows and move forward in happiness? Or will their love be their downfall?

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "EL VERDADERO DOLOR de la VIDA" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

