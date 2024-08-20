Yadot Group Continues Acquisition Spree with Purchase of Italian Agency Jetset

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yadot Group announced today it has entered into an acquisition agreement with the creative agency Jetset Productions.

Founded by Dionysos Wanklemuth over a decade ago, Jetset has delivered production and creative work for many of the world's most influential brands such as Apple, Bugatti, Vogue, Polaroid, Brioni, Boggi, Fabiana Filippo, Cavalli, Liu-Jo, Elle, and GQ to name a few. Its team of people will join The Yadot Group reinforcing the commitment to cultivating world-class creativity for Fortune 1000 brands.

Kyle Borgman, Global CEO at The Yadot Group

"I couldn't be more thrilled to announce the acquisition of such a prestigious European agency," mentioned Global CEO Kyle Borgman, "This deal significantly strengthens our growth opportunity in Western Europe and is directly in line with a critical piece of our company strategy."

Jetset has prioritized its production offering for brands over the prior years but plans to lean further into their creative services in the coming years.

"This acquisition symbolizes the perfect blend of American ambition and Italian creativity," claimed Jetset CEO Dionysos, "By combining Yadot's global vision with Jetset's expertise, we are set to grow into an even more dynamic entity without boundaries. Together, we're not just expanding, we're set to lead, innovate, and redefine the industry standards."

