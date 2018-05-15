Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America

The image on the award is a Peony, which is an important status symbol of both Chinese politics and culture. It is known as the "king of flowers," symbolizing honor, wealth, and aristocracy, as well as love, affection, and feminine beauty.

The Yageo Corporation has become a world-class provider of passive components services with capabilities on a global scale, including production and sales facilities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Their product offerings are targeting at key vertical markets, including consumer electronics, computers & peripherals, industrial/power, alternative energy and automotive.

Yageo's broad portfolio of products including resistors, capacitors, filters, wireless components, circuit protection, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Yageo products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

