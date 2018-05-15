Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Yageo's 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by John Blackerby, Regional Sales Manager at Yageo and given to Krista Alby, Technology Business Manager; and Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development at Digi-Key.
The image on the award is a Peony, which is an important status symbol of both Chinese politics and culture. It is known as the "king of flowers," symbolizing honor, wealth, and aristocracy, as well as love, affection, and feminine beauty.
The Yageo Corporation has become a world-class provider of passive components services with capabilities on a global scale, including production and sales facilities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Their product offerings are targeting at key vertical markets, including consumer electronics, computers & peripherals, industrial/power, alternative energy and automotive.
Yageo's broad portfolio of products including resistors, capacitors, filters, wireless components, circuit protection, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Yageo products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Kayla Krosschell
PR & Marketing Communications Specialist
1.800.338.4105 x1098
kayla.krosschell@digikey.com
publicrelations@digikey.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yageo-recognizes-digi-key-as-2017-global-distributor-of-the-year-in-north-america-300649107.html
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
Share this article