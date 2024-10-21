Yahara Software Named Best Place to Work by Madison Magazine

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahara Software, a leader in custom software development, has been awarded the prestigious Best Place to Work award by Madison Magazine for 2024. The recognition celebrates the company's people-first culture, dedication to employee well-being, and significant contributions to the Biohealth and transportation sectors.

The award comes at a time when workplace flexibility, professional development, and meaningful work are increasingly prioritized by the modern workforce. Yahara Software stood out among nominees across various industries through Madison Magazine's comprehensive review process, including anonymous, third-party employee surveys and company culture assessments.

"We believe that when we invest in our people, we're investing in the success of our clients and the future of our company," said Kevin Meech, CEO of Yahara Software. "Our mission to make a positive impact through technology drives everything we do, and we're proud to be recognized for creating an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive."

Yahara Software's commitment to fostering a culture that empowers employees to innovate while addressing real-world challenges has resonated deeply with both team members and clients. The company's focus on flexibility, collaboration, and meaningful impact has established it as a standout employer in Madison's growing technology sector.

About Yahara Software

Yahara Software is a leading custom software development company specializing in Biohealth, transportation, and public health solutions. With over 65 employees, Yahara partners with organizations to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable platforms that address critical real-world challenges. As a Silver Medallion Sponsor of BioForward Wisconsin and a decade-long collaborator with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Yahara Software continues to drive technological advancements that improve safety, efficiency, and public health.

