Yahoo Small Business Launches Platform to Jumpstart Business Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yahoo Small Business introduced Business Maker, a new platform to help small businesses and aspiring business owners start, run, and grow their own business. More than a marketplace of services, Business Maker intelligently recommends specific steps and solutions based on where a small business is in its lifecycle. These could include enabling customers to create business plans, form a legal business entity, establish an online presence and collect payments – all from a single platform. In addition, Yahoo Small Business has introduced its first physical retail solution, with a point-of-sale product to help storeowners better manage sales and inventory.

"Starting a new business can be a daunting and disconnected process," said Kush Shrivastava, managing director of Yahoo Small Business. "With Business Maker, we're empowering budding entrepreneurs and small businesses with a guided 'one-stop shop' for establishing, managing and growing their businesses. Together with our industry-leading partners, we're providing the ultimate end-to-end experience, helping customers at every stage of their journey—learning, buying, implementing, using, paying, and supporting—with an experience that's easy and intuitive."

Specific Services Help Streamline the Customer Journey

Business Maker provides a comprehensive selection of tailored services that offer small businesses the opportunity to manage their business plans, legal services, online presence, and points of sales all from a single dashboard through each stage of their business. The services offered through Business Maker include:

Business plan guide

Legal packages and guides

Online presence development, including website, domain and email boxes

Point of sale mobile app with back office tools and a choice of 3 card readers

Localworks business listings

Our platform enables seamless data exchange across applications, greatly simplifying the entire process of getting a business up and running. Currently, service providers include: LegalInc, PayPal, Symantec, Tucows Domains, Yahoo Small Business, and Yext.

Further, Business Maker is built on a mobile-first platform and powered by a modern architecture that ensures continual uptime and continuous upgrades, without customers having to update services manually. This ensures the platform is available when and where it's needed, giving customers peace of mind.

The platform also features a unified dashboard with Single Sign-on (SSO) and a single view of all products integrated into the platform, further streamlining the customer experience. Guided tracks, a to-do list, and resources simplify usability, meaning even non-digital savvy customers can start and manage their businesses with ease.

Introducing Yahoo Small Business' First Physical Retail Solution

As part of this platform, Yahoo Small Business debuted a physical point-of-sale system for brick-and-mortar businesses. This easy-to-use system will help storeowners automatically track sales and inventory from a searchable, user-friendly app.

The Yahoo Small Business Mobile Point of Sale system combines a backoffice where owners can control inventory, sales, and returns, and a payment processing function using PayPal Here card readers for in-person purchases.

With opportunities for free trials and flexible, customizable plans, Business Maker has plans to meet businesses of all sizes.

