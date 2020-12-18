Yahyn introduces game-changing technology to its platform

To showcase all of these, Yahyn is introducing a new and improved website better designed to tell its story, but more importantly, the stories of its valued partners. As their inventory grows, it continues to profile small and intriguing vineyards that otherwise wouldn't get their stories told. Yahyn is the perfect mix between the romance of what wine is all about and cutting-edge technology.

Speaking of great tech (and right in time to jump both feet in 2021), Yahyn is finally ready to introduce its artificial intelligence component with a partnership with sensory science company, Tastry, which allows to accurately match wines with consumers based on a scientific process combining a relevant questionnaire with pertinent information featuring consumers' personal taste. This is then combined with a particular wine's chemical composition, ensuring a perfect match. It is a seminal moment for Yahyn and a game-changer for the industry in general.

Finally, Yahyn has had an excellent opportunity to add to its team by reaching out to some of the industry's best sommeliers, whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic, and bringing their expertise to its burgeoning enterprise. Several expert sommeliers will be joining Yahyn as advisors. Among them is Christopher Fagan, the Cellar Sommelier at famed French Laundry in Napa Valley and a Level 2 Certified Sommelier from The Court of Master Sommeliers; Fagan states: "My role is to guide our customers in making the kind of decision where they feel they are getting the best possible wine, taking in consideration pairing, pricing, and availability. He continues: Finding the perfect vintage can a difficult thing. Even more, when faced with a large selection. I can help narrow the gap and find a wine they will love."

Mr. Fagan and his colleagues are available for a consultation now on yahyn.com, register at www.yahyn.com/login to create your unique profile. Yahyn believes that the company is amid a tremendous opportunity and that the time is ripe for disruption.

About Yahyn

Yahyn is a privately-owned company headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists. With more than 1M raised in private equity in a little over five months, it is poised to revolutionize the way we purchase wine. Yahyn is the intersection between the centuries-old tradition of wine and cutting-edge technology, helping the consumer find the perfect wine to be the exclamation point on life's cherished moments. Yahyn believes that the distance to your glass measures elegant travel to the most romantic vineyards.

yahyn.com | IG: @yahynn

About Tastry

Tastry™ is a sensory science company based in San Luis Obispo, California. Their patent-pending artificial intelligence evaluates shopper preferences with consumer-friendly technologies, analytical chemistry, and machine learning. In essence, Tastry has "taught a computer how to taste and smell" to provide hyper-personalized product recommendations accurately. Retailers use this information to optimize product mix, which increases sales, margins, and store loyalty. Tastry technology also provides science-based insights used for product development and a variety of business improvement strategies. Learn more at tastry.com

tastry.com

