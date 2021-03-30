Yahyn Shakes Up The Wine Industry With Two New Strategic Advisors

Schuyler Hoversten is the President at Dynamic Ticketing Partners and Chief Revenue Officer at LiveXLive, a publicly-traded global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. He holds advisory roles at MilkMoney, SevenRooms, Nightout, and other startups. Schuyler stated that Yahyn's platform is "simply a better way to serve the consumer with their purchase journey, and I look forward to helping Yahyn become the leader in this massive space!"

With e-commerce spirit sales growing by triple digits—and wine sales being the largest contributor of that growth—Pierre Rodgers, CEO and Founder of Yahyn, noted that these two advisory additions will continue to support his vision of "growing Yahyn not only into a leading online platform for wine enthusiasts, but as a luxury lifestyle brand."

About Yahyn

Yahyn is a privately-owned company headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists. With more than 1M raised in private equity in a little over five months, it is poised to revolutionize the way we purchase wine. Yahyn is the intersection between the centuries-old tradition of wine and cutting-edge technology, helping the consumer find the perfect wine to be the exclamation point on life's cherished moments. Yahyn believes that the distance to your glass measures elegant travel to the most romantic vineyards.

