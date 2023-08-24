YAIMA ANNOUNCES THE FALL MOONGATE TOUR: AN ETHEREAL JOURNEY OF SOUND AND SPIRIT

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Cascadian indie-folktronic duo YAIMA announces their long-anticipated twelve-city fall tour, kicking off in Chicago on September 20. Featuring multi-instrumentalist Masaru Higasa and vocalist Pepper Proud, YAIMA blurs the lines between genres, blending organic rhythms, celestial vocals, and heartened lyricism that reflect the lifelong adventures of two ardent global troubadours.

Get ready to be captivated by YAIMA's ethereal sounds on the Fall 2023 Moongate Tour.
YAIMA delivers a deeply uplifting, state-of-the-art conceptual experience: "For us, this tour is not a series of performances to a passive audience — it's an interactive invitation to be reacquainted with the senses, to be enveloped by sounds that soothe the soul, and to be reminded of the goodness and raw beauty that surrounds us."

Audiences can expect a hauntingly beautiful, deeply introspective journey exploring the cyclical, evolving nature of life. Guided by the soundscapes, listeners find they can navigate even the darkest of nights by accessing the wisdom and light from within.

YAIMA's Moongate Fall Tour is produced by transformational events trailblazer BrightStar Live Events. West Coast dates will follow in the spring. Tickets for all fall concerts are available now exclusively at BrightStarEvents.net/yaima.

YAIMA Fall 2023 Moongate Tour Dates:
Sept. 21-21: Chicago, IL
Sept. 23: Toronto, ON
Sept. 24: Montreal, QC
Sept. 26: Ottawa, ON
Sept. 28: Boston, MA
Sept. 29: New York, NY
Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 1: Baltimore, MD
Oct. 4: Asheville, NC
Oct. 5: Atlanta, GA
Oct. 7: St. Petersburg, FL
Oct. 8: Miami, FL

