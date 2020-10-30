Yaima Gálvez's New Book Errores En La Adolescencia E Incertidumbre En La Madurez, A Gripping Tale Of A Woman's Heartrending Moments Of Abuse And Toil In Love And Life

Yaima said this about her book: "It is not just a book. No, each written page is Sofía's life. Its lines reflect her sadness and memories of hearing her mother crying in a corner for not having food for her daughters; the struggle of a love that has been so long in loving each other but ended in hatred and contempt; but more than anything, the cruel reality of a country shrouded in silence because its warm breeze only brings pain to mothers who suffer for their children lost at sea, looking for a future not found where the darkness of the night only witnesses the cry of some simple girls selling their bodies as prostitutes to survive.

This book bears the painful life of a raped immigrant, mistreated by fate who never lost her way, and a love that turned into sex and drinks, taking them to a distance never found and where today her strength is her two children."

Published by Page Publishing, Yaima Gálvez's new book Errores en la Adolescencia e Incertidumbre en la Madurez unveils the harrowing circumstances of a woman involving love, abuse, and depravity in her country that determined her strength and courage in times of sorrow and loss.

Consumers who wish to delve into a poignant life that brims with unyielding compassion and hope amid the overwhelming tribulations can purchase Errores en la Adolescencia e Incertidumbre en la Madurez online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

