Yair Alan Griver Promoted to CEO of CODE Staffing Corp

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yair Alan Griver has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer of CODE Staffing Corp., a division of the CODE Group. CODE Staffing, based in Houston, is the IT contingent staffing arm of The CODE Group, providing professional software developers at a client's workplace or remotely to augment their software development team and help staff projects of any size.

"In his new role as CEO, Griver is poised to lead CODE Staffing Corp. to new heights, building upon our strong foundation and steering the company toward future innovation and global expansion," said Markus Egger, who will move from CEO to Chief Software Architect and Chairman of the Board of CODE Staffing.

Since joining CODE Staffing in 2022, Griver has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and operational expertise, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the company. "His expertise in taking organizations of all sizes - whether that is Microsoft or small startups - from incubation to maturity has proven invaluable to grow CODE Staffing into the organization it is today," Egger said. "The entire CODE Staffing team congratulates him on this well-deserved promotion. We look forward to our continued progress under his leadership."

A former Microsoft executive, Griver was the founding Group Program Manager for the billing stream underlying Microsoft's Online services, including Office 365, Dynamics, and Windows Azure, an architect for the Microsoft.com community properties, and Group Manager for the Visual Studio Data group, which produces tools used inside Visual Studio, Office, and SQL Server.

Prior to working at Microsoft, Griver founded a business and technical consulting company that was sold to GOAmerica, a publicly traded telecommunications company, where he served as Chief Information Officer. After leaving Microsoft he was Vice President of Development for a startup that created a suite of software for the casino industry. That company was sold to the Poarch Creek Indian Nation in 2014.

Immediately prior to joining CODE Staffing, Griver founded Justice For Me, a fintech created to bridge the justice gap that keeps 40% of Americans from affording attorneys.

CODE Staffing Corp. is the IT contingent staffing arm of The CODE Group, which was established in 1993 by Markus Egger, and has grown its service offerings from publishing and distributing one of the longest-running global software magazines (CODE Magazine), to completing multi-million-dollar projects with its CODE Consulting and CODE Training. CODE Staffing provides professional software developers at a client's workplace or remotely to augment their software development team and help staff projects of any size.

