Yairon Arturo Hechavaria's new book "The Beodo" is an artistic and sublime poetry collection that every poet will surely enjoy.

Yairon Arturo Hechavaria, a Cuban native who is one of the most iconoclastic and promising talents of literary creation in Guáimaro, has completed his new book "The Beodo": a potent piece that invites readers in this metaphorical adventure. Yairon Arturo Hechavaria showed his writing prowess in this volume of intellectual poetry. The poems found within the pages will surely leave a mark in a reader's mind.

Yairon Arturo Hechavarria

Hechavaria shares, "The Beodo 1,000,000 erects a dogmatic structure, sponsoring poetic automatism, incurring in the vertiginous, angelic putrefaction of the Eiffel Tower... Emphasis on the register of pressing and illusionistic symbols, with twists and turns, metamorphoses or whirlwinds according to: Vowels O!, Arthur Rimbaud, and a subjective strangeness, that overwhelms with slopes, flowing and radiations in exhausting, already flakes of snow, retrograde capillaries that do not flow blood to the heart, more, and not success, to the dear reader, in a Canticle A IN, alienated... You win in healing matters, both by the path of good, that, by the path of evil; the Being shines through to the firmament, in the same way, but, let's talk about physical damage Nervous system and materials, living dreamily in the Orb: Accentuates disastrous tragedies. Are you no more than a walking skeleton...? The unusual way, there is burnt in aesthetics, and not in human ethics, War correspondent in Pirámides conflicts."

Published by Page Publishing, Yairon Arturo Hechavaria's powerful work reflects on life's bizarreness. There are poems that are educational. Some are insightful. There are also poems that will encourage one to think.

Hechavaria's book will make a good educational poetry resource.

