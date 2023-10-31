YAK ACCESS & YAK MAT EXPANDING THEIR CRANE MAT DIVISION

COLUMBIA, Miss., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YAK MAT, a trusted leader in the construction and heavy equipment matting industry, is excited to announce the establishment of its new Crane and Specialty Lifting Division. This strategic initiative aims to address the growing demand for specialized matting solutions in the crane and heavy lifting industry, providing comprehensive support and solutions to meet the unique challenges of this sector. The Crane and Specialty Lifting Division will focus on delivering top-quality crane mats and lifting solutions, catering to the evolving requirements of customers in construction, energy, and industrial sectors. This development reinforces YAK MAT's commitment to providing dependable and innovative matting solutions that support the needs of the market.

Key Features of the Crane and Specialty Lifting Division:

Custom Matting Solutions: The division will offer mats designed specifically for the unique demands of crane and heavy lifting operations, ensuring stability, safety, and operational efficiency.

Diverse Matting Products: YAK MAT offers a range of sizing for crane mats as well as outrigger pads, crane pads, and other mat types for access roads.

Expert Consultation: A team of experienced professionals with expertise in crane equipment will provide expert consultation and project support to help clients choose the most suitable matting solutions for their specific lifting needs.

Quality and Durability: YAK MAT's crane mats are constructed with the highest quality materials to ensure durability and long-lasting performance, even under the heaviest loads.

YAK ACCESS CEO, Frank Bardonaro, expressed enthusiasm for the new division, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our Crane and Specialty Lifting Division. With this expansion, we aim to better serve our customers in the crane and heavy lifting industry, providing them with reliable, durable, and innovative matting solutions. This development showcases our dedication to delivering the highest quality products and services to support the industry's needs."

The launch of the Crane and Specialty Lifting Division reflects YAK MAT's ongoing commitment to growth and innovation. The company's reputation for providing superior matting solutions has earned them the trust of customers across various industries. This new division is poised to further solidify their position as a reliable partner for all heavy equipment and crane matting requirements.

For more information about YAK MAT's Crane and Specialty Lifting Division and their comprehensive range of matting solutions, please visit yakmat.com or contact [email protected]. You can also download our mat guide here.

ABOUT YAK MAT
YAK MAT is a leading provider of matting solutions for the construction, energy, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability, YAK MAT offers a wide range of matting products and services designed to meet the unique needs of each industry. The newly established Crane and Specialty Lifting Division is set to continue YAK tradition of excellence in delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

ABOUT YAK ACCESS
YAK ACCESS is the largest, complete access company providing matting solutions, installation and removal of temporary roads, construction of permanent access roads, civil services for various construction industries throughout North America. Through the experience of our combined teams, we bring expertise to the access sector that is unmatched in the industry.

