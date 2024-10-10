Yakira Capital Urges Territorial Bancorp To Reconsider Acquisition Offer From Blue Hill Advisors

Territorial has refused preliminary negotiations with Blue Hill despite a financially superior offer - potentially breaching the Board's fiduciary duty

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakira Capital Management, an investment manager based in Westport, CT, has issued a letter to Territorial Bancorp's Board of Directors expressing significant concern on the pending merger with Hope Bancorp. With 111,247 shares (approximately 1.23%), Yakira is one of the largest shareholders of Territorial, and has urged the Board of Directors to consider an acquisition offer by Blue Hill Advisors. Thus far, the Board has refused to even open discussions with Blue Hill and has not acted in good faith by publicly disparaging the Blue Hill proposal. By denying any and all negotiations from even taking place, the Board is not acting in the best financial interest of its shareholders.

Below is an abridged version of the correspondence sent to Territorial's Board of Directors between October 3rd and 10th, 2024.

We are very concerned over the Board of Directors' refusal to engage in discussions with the investor consortium led by Blue Hill Advisors, after their recent proposal to acquire up to 100% of the shares of Territorial for $12.50 , a valuation more than 25% higher than the Hope deal.

Yakira Capital Management intends to vote against the merger as it currently stands. While we credit the Board for doing a good job of extracting value in the original deal with Hope, we believe the Board is now ignoring their fiduciary duty by refusing to engage with Blue Hill.

While it is understandable for the Board to be cautious regarding regulatory approvals, per the Blue Hill release, the investor group is well known to Territorial's regulators and is headlined by Mr. Allan Landon who was the former President and CEO of the Bank of Hawaii , the 2 nd largest publicly traded bank based in Hawaii . It is entirely credible the investor group would obtain the regulatory approvals. In addition, the current deal with Hope has not received the required regulatory approvals and it is not guaranteed they will obtain them.

We continue to question why the Board is so vehemently against an offer that provides approximately 25% more value for shareholders. Simply declaring an offer potentially superior does not mean you need to sign a DMA. We urge the Board of Territorial to fulfill their fiduciary duties and engage in discussions with Blue Hill. We are perplexed at the Board's unwillingness to open a dialogue with Blue Hill and conduct their own due diligence to see if Blue Hill can address your concerns.

