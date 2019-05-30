Yalber Wins the 2019 ANA #B2Award of Excellence

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalber is excited to announce that the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) has awarded Yalber's Royalty Based Investment the 2019 Award of Excellence in the Multi-Channel Lead Generation, Small Business category. This is the second award and third nomination for Yalber this year.

"Being in such a competitive environment with players that set budgets 10 times or more what we have, to still achieve amazing results and be recognized by the industry is just incredible. My team and I are very proud and this second award for this campaign is really for everyone in our company. I am very proud of our results and excited to be on the same list with winners from Google, IBM, Nationwide, GrubHub, ADP and many more huge corporations. I would like to thank the ANA and all the judges," said Kobi Ben Meir, Yalber's marketing director.

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,700 companies with 25,000 brands that engage almost 150,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,000 client-side marketers and more than 700 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City with strategic offices in Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Yalber is a technology-enabled specialty lender, leveraging proprietary origination, disciplined underwriting and performance analytics to improve the speed, cost and choice of capital available to small and mid-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Yalber has recently closed a second $20 million facility to support its growth. Read more.

www.yalber.com

Full winner list: https://www.b2awards.com/a/page/2019-winners

Contact info: kobi@yalber.com

http://www.yalber.com

