Yalber's Campaign Wins the 2020 Platinum AVA Digital Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalber is excited to announce that the 2020 AVA Platinum Award in the Video Production | Creativity | 360° category was awarded to its recent video marketing campaign. It was the competition's top honor.

The campaign promotes the brand's service called "Royalty-Based Investment," providing working capital for small businesses. The campaign features three elements: comedy, product features, customer stories. Three elements that people usually don't see together when promoting B2B financial services.

Yalber

The 2020 AVA Digital Awards international competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The judges seek companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. The annual AVA competition recognizes work that includes digital engagement campaigns, audio and video production, website development, social media interaction and mobile marketing. There were 2,500 entries from around the world. Winners were selected from more than 200 categories in audio, video and web-based production.

A part of the campaign previously won the Drum Digital Advertising Awards US, a highly commended award, for two categories: Best Branding and Best Use of Creativity, along with several other award nominations, including best B2B campaign and marketer of the year nomination for Kobi Ben Meir, Yalber's marketing director.

The award itself, the AVA statuette, is designed to pay tribute to the evolution of the digital arts. The elegant woman is a representation of the early days of the audio-visual industry. She is holding media that morphs into an array of cubes symbolizing the communication industry's evolution into digital interactivity and the web. The AVA statuette is crafted by Society Awards, a high-end design and manufacturing firm that is recreating the awards industry. Over the past several years, Society Awards has redesigned many of the world's top creative awards, including The CLIOS, Golden Globes, MTV's VMA, Academy of Country Music and American Music Awards.

"Yalber keeps proving that we do it differently. We disrupt the industry and make a name for our brand. We are becoming a force in the industry of giants and we do it our way. I am extremely proud of our marketing team and all other departments," said Amir Landsman, CEO of Yalber.

About

Since 2007, Yalber has revolutionized the way businesses throughout the world get proper funding. Yalber was started with one vision - to help business owners succeed and conquer. Yalber's mission is to provide small businesses access to fast, unsecured working capital. By recognizing the need, the goal is to provide small business owners with accessibility to funds, allowing them to improve not only their own business but also their communities. We believe that long-term, personal relationship is a key factor in any business' success.

Website: www.Yalber.com

