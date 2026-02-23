Yale Alumna Diane Green returns to New York art scene with her Solo Exhibition of her recent paintings integrated with an immersive Tech environment

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, acclaimed artist Diane Green will open a solo exhibition of new works at Artech Gallery in Manhattan, unveiling a body of work that synthesizes decades of her commitment to the traditional painting practice with cutting-edge digital presentation.

The exhibition brings together paintings she developed over the past six years, presented within an innovative 3D viewing environment designed to offer an immersive experience of her creative process.

Artist Diane Green and her artwork

Green, who holds a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University, spent three decades in New York City directing an independent art school she founded and was a principal teacher at while always maintaining her daily painting practice. In 2019 she was compelled to close the school, leave many relationships and the city itself. She relocated closer to nature to Beacon, NY where she dedicated her time to focus solely on painting. The paintings on view represent some of the most poignant examples of that dedicated period of quiet studio work.

Her visual language draws from an expansive range of influences, synthesizing historical influences from Giotto to de Kooning into a highly personal style. Eastern art traditions also infuse her work: bold color shapes echo the aesthetic of traditional Japanese prints, while calligraphic brushstrokes reflect the gestural expressions of Chinese watercolor painting. The resulting combination of Eastern minimalism and vibrant Western abstraction offers viewers a rare window into the precise movements that define her artistic voice.

Green describes each painting as containing different "molecules of creativity" that come together to form its unique expression. Among the pieces on view, one holds particular significance for the artist. Titled Reaching Nirvana, the work is one she credits with a personal and artistic breakthrough.

"It was with this painting that I realized I could have a powerful voice that was not loud, but full of life and depth like I've never known before—something I never thought I was capable of," Green said.

"What I am offering is not only the strength of my painting, but a way of moving through the world as a human being," she added. Green encourages visitors to approach the exhibition without fixed expectations and to experience the paintings spatially.

Bridging Tradition and Technology

Located at 445 Park Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, Artech Gallery will integrate digital tools designed to expand audience engagement with classical painting formats. A specialized multimedia team, directed by Yangos Hadjiyanni, has created an environment that allows guests to witness the exact sequence of Green's painting process unfolding before them in real time.

The exhibition originated from discussions between Diane Green and Edward Zeng, Founder and Patron of NextG Artech, who discovered a shared vision for using digital tools to facilitate deeper human connection. Zeng established the NextG Artech Foundation to support artists working at the intersection of traditional artistry and future-forward technology.

"What we offer is more than just a space—we are building a home for creators and dreamers who blend traditional artistry with future-forward technology," said Zeng. "Our mission is to create a space where artistic imagination meets no boundaries."

For Green, the spatial technology functions as a magnifying glass for her work, bringing the classical medium of painting into the present by making the invisible steps of her physical process visible to viewers, allowing the connection that is deeply moving and inspiring.

"After many decades as a traditional painter, I am thrilled to embrace the digital era and stand at the forefront of its evolution," Green said.

Exhibition Details:

What: Diane Green: Molecules of Creativity, Traveling Through Time and Space

Where: Artech Gallery, 445 Park Avenue, New York, NY

When: Opens February 26, 2024 through March 26, 2026

SOURCE Artech Gallery