Yale and Geokey Partner to Elevate Property Access Control

OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geokey today announced its new partnership with Yale , a leader in smart home security. This integration between two leaders in access control brings flexibility and scalability to multifamily property owners and operators.

"Our partnership with Yale is a significant milestone that brings our clients more options, providing one of the multifamily industry's preferred locks to secure their Geokey properties. This integration elevates the resident experience, with cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line security," says Brandon Peterson, CEO of Geokey.

Yale, a leader in smart home security, partners with Geokey to elevate access control for owners and operators. Post this

Key components of the partnership include Geokey's software integration with Yale's Assure Lock 2 collection, an innovative smart lock solution designed to keep residences secured. Assure Lock 2 includes a range of key-free security and convenience features, which can be managed from the Geokey app, without requiring managed Wi-Fi or readers. The integration also includes Yale's nexTouch series and Mortise locks.

"By integrating Geokey's end-to-end software with our latest and most advanced collection of smart locks, we're empowering property owners and residents alike with seamless key-free access control and management," says Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Connected Category Management including Yale at Fortune Brands Innovations.

Geokey's hardware-agnostic solution allows operators to control any access point on any property. An integrated software solution, Geokey brings seamless end-to-end access to new developments and retrofit properties in multifamily and student housing, without requiring managed Wi-Fi or readers.

Yale is a leader in smart home security that has been protecting and providing their customers with peace of mind for over 180 years. With a range of premium smart lock and security products, Yale continues to evolve its connected hardware and software solutions to bring best-in-class security to its customers.

About Geokey

Geokey is a cutting-edge mobile access control platform that is revolutionizing the way multifamily and student housing owners and operators secure their access points. By taking a hardware-agnostic approach, properties can utilize multiple hardware manufacturers controlled under one cloud-based solution to fit their diverse and unique needs. Learn more about how Geokey is revolutionizing the access control industry at Geokey.com .

About Yale

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. The Yale residential brand in North America is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com .

SOURCE Geokey