Yale Levy Joins SoloSuit to Lead Growth of SoloSettle

"I'm excited to help expand SoloSettle," said Levy. "This innovative platform allows consumers to settle debts electronically while saving creditors significant legal costs by speeding up the process."

SoloSettle is the first of its kind—a digital settlement marketplace designed to ease and automate the negotiation process between consumers and debt collectors. By leveraging AI and electronic communication, SoloSettle eliminates the need for direct phone conversations and court involvement, creating a frictionless and efficient way to settle debts online. Once an agreement is reached between the parties, the platform facilitates the entire process, from negotiating terms, to executing settlement documentation, to handling secure payments. SoloSettle saves time and money for both consumers and collectors, reducing the average settlement time from six months to just under 14 days.

"This is a win-win," said George Simons, Founder and CEO of SoloSuit. "SoloSettle helps consumers settle debts affordably, while helping collectors recover debts faster and with less hassle. We're thrilled to have Yale lead our expansion efforts."

Under Levy's leadership, SoloSettle has gained traction, with numerous law firms, collection agencies, and debt buyers already using the platform to resolve debts. Levy's expertise provides a collector's perspective, positioning SoloSuit as a trusted mediator between consumers and collectors.

"SoloSettle is not a debt settlement company," Levy clarified. "It's a neutral platform that streamlines the settlement process for both parties."

Simons added, "Yale's leadership in the collections industry is invaluable as we strengthen relationships with creditors, debt collectors, and law firms. With his help, we'll continue to grow this innovative platform."

About SoloSuit

SoloSuit helps consumers resolve debt collection lawsuits through web-based software. Its platform, SoloSettle, enables consumers and debt collectors to negotiate settlements online, reducing time, cost, and stress in debt resolution.

SOURCE SoloSuit, Inc.