Yale, Penn, Columbia, and Stanford-Educated Neurologist, Attorney, and MBA Exposes the Five Systems Harming Children's Brains

Debut Nonfiction from Dr. Kimberly Idoko Publishing April 18, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcyone Books announces the April 18, 2026 publication of The Miswired Child: How Modern Childhood Harms the Brain by Special Parent Coach founder Dr. Kimberly Idoko, a board-certified neurologist, children's rights attorney, MBA, and mother.

Kirkus Reviews notes that Idoko offers a path forward for parents who fear the toll that modern childhood takes.

The Miswired Child: How Modern Childhood Harms the Brain by Dr. Kimberly Idoko. Alcyone Books. April 18, 2026. Dr. Kimberly Idoko, neurologist, children's rights attorney, and author of The Miswired Child: How Modern Childhood Harms the Brain.

The Miswired Child argues that by the time a child receives a neurodevelopmental diagnosis, the underlying neurological strain has been accumulating for years — shaped by five systems: Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Government, and Big Media. Dr. Idoko reframes the pre-diagnostic period as a critical window in which parental pattern recognition is often the earliest and most accurate data available.

"Most families are told to wait," says Dr. Idoko. "What no one explains is that waiting has a biological cost, and that the systems telling them to wait have a financial interest in doing so."

A generation of children is struggling in ways that standard frameworks haven't fully explained. Diagnoses are arriving later, symptoms are appearing earlier, and the question families have been asking quietly for years — what actually happened to my child's brain, and who is responsible — is finally being asked out loud. Dr. Idoko is uniquely positioned to answer it. As a neurologist she understands the mechanisms. As an attorney she understands the structures. As an MBA she understands why institutions behave the way they do. As a mother she understands what it costs a family when all three fail at once.

AUTHOR BIO — Dr. Kimberly Idoko is a Yale-, Penn-, Columbia-, and Stanford-educated neurologist, children's rights attorney, and MBA who works with families navigating neurodevelopmental differences. She is a board-certified physician caring for thousands of patients each year and founder of Special Parent Coach. She lives in Los Angeles with her family.

PUBLICATION DETAILS — Title: The Miswired Child: How Modern Childhood Harms the Brain Author: Dr. Kimberly Idoko Publisher: Alcyone Books Publication Date: April 18, 2026 Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9943406-0-8 Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9943406-1-5 E-book ISBN: 979-8-9943406-2-2 Web: drkimberlyidoko.com/miswiredchild Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Special Parent Coach