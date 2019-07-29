Yale School of Medicine uses Sharecare technology to integrate 3D virtual lab training into Physician Assistant Online program curriculum

YSM's PA Online program helps prepare physician assistants (PAs) for licensure with Yale faculty-led online classes and coursework, as well as in-person clinical rotations and immersion experiences on campus. With Sharecare YOU integrated into the program curriculum and customized to specifications based on the online course format, student population, clinical subject matter and advanced nature of study, the class experience includes 3D mini-lectures, supplemental courses, lecture-recording tools, interactive quizzing and the ability to conduct experiments in a virtual lab. Further, Sharecare YOU supplements the traditional cadaver lab experience and helps students learn about organ functions, as well as the effects of diseases and treatments.

"Our new licensing agreement with Yale aligns perfectly with Sharecare's mission to help each person build a longer, better life by enabling health transformation at the individual, organizational and community level," said Laura Klein, president of consumer solutions at Sharecare. "By enhancing Yale School of Medicine's PA Online curriculum with Sharecare's cutting-edge medical education tools, we are empowering a new generation of practitioners to deliver better care to their patients, which we hope will positively impact the health of populations for generations to come."

Designed to help people, workforces and communities optimize their wellbeing, Sharecare integrates fragmented point solutions to foster a holistic and frictionless user-friendly experience that engages people in all aspects of their health. A key piece of that overall strategy, Sharecare YOU is also available as a virtual reality (VR) app that provides immersive learning experiences in classrooms and medical education programs across the globe.

For more information about the Sharecare YOU platform, including versions for PC and Mac, call (941) 893-4400 or send an inquiry to VRinfo@sharecare.com. Demo versions of the VR app are also available for free in the Steam, Viveport and Oculus app stores.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

SOURCE Sharecare

Related Links

https://www.sharecare.com

