YALE SCHWARZMAN CENTER ANNOUNCES 2023/2024 SEASON

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Director Rachel Fine and Associate Artistic Director Jennifer Harrison Newman today announce highlights of Yale Schwarzman Center's 2023/2024 programming lineup featuring a tantalizing mix of high-caliber artists who bend genres, thoughtfully juxtapose the absurd with the profound, and deliver rare and immersive performances.

Fine commented, "The 2023/2024 season at Yale Schwarzman Center promises to be a memorable celebration of creative expression and community unity. The artists activating the Center's many spaces this season invite us to explore both contemporary ideas and emerging themes through works that are pioneering, poignant, timely and provocative."

The following is a sampling of what to expect this season, in addition to a monthly Sessions series, collaborations with New Haven arts organizations, and some of the very best in student productions, all of which will be open to the public during the academic year. Check https://schwarzman.yale.edu for updated information and the full text of the season launch announcement.

Corinne Bailey Rae, Black Rainbows, September 9. A performance by the two-time Grammy® winner on the heels of her fourth studio album, inspired by the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, Rae will appear in conversation with Yale Professor Daphne Brooks prior to taking the stage. Presented in partnership with Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, the Black Sound and the Archive Working Group, the Department of African American Studies, Yale Center for British Art, Yale Institute of Sacred Music, Yale School of Art, and Yale School of Management.

Ash Fure, ANIMAL: A Listening Gym, October 21-28. The internationally renowned sonic artist and composer unveils her newest venture, which is both an interactive installation and a site for live performance. Commissioned by the Schwarzman Center and built in collaboration with stock-a-studio, Fure's ANIMAL is an outgrowth of Yale alum Bryce Dessner's multi-year residency as the inaugural Artist-in-Residence in Music at Yale Schwarzman Center, in collaboration with extraordinary musicians, artists, thinkers, and doers at and beyond Yale. Produced in partnership with ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann.

An Evening with Joseph Keckler, October 5. Hailed by the New York Times as a "major vocal talent… with a trickster's dark wit," the American singer, musician, performing artist and writer presents affecting—and at times absurdist—stories and songs that balance everyday episodes with otherworldly sounds.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered by the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*), December 15. El Niño is a rarely performed work that celebrates Latin American poets in voices of women, composed by John Adams with libretto by Peter Sellars and concept by Julia Bullock. Called "intimate, affecting and quietly rich with activism" by the New York Times, the chamber music arrangement is created and conducted by Christian Reif and was first performed at The Met Cloisters in 2018.

JACK Quartet presents Catherine Lamb's divisio spiralis, December 1. A central artistic relationship between the composer and quartet, divisio spiarlis pushes forward the creative work of both. The indefinable magic of Lamb's music represents a facet of the very cutting edge of string instrument writing today.

Renée Fleming, January 18-20, 2024. Among the most acclaimed singers of our time—honored with five Grammy awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts—Fleming has performed on the stages of the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls and has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Fleming will grace Yale Schwarzman Center with a recital, forum and master class January 18-20, 2024.

Venue and Ticket Information

All performances in YSC's 2023-24 season are free. Tickets will be released to the campus and general publics for each performance. More details about YSC's 2023-24 season, including a full listing of performance dates can be found on the YSC website. For the most current information on all ticket releases and the full season line-up, subscribe to the YSC newsletter and never miss an update https://schwarzman.yale.edu/subscribe

About Yale Schwarzman Center

Yale Schwarzman Center (YSC) is transformational for Yale in providing, for the first time, a center for university life and the arts at the historic heart of the Yale University campus. YSC produces programs and collaborative arts experiences, building bridges, nurturing wellness and belonging, and fostering community within the university and the City of New Haven. Learn more at https://schwarzman.yale.edu.

SOURCE Yale Schwarzman Center