Yalla Group Concludes Landmark Participation in Saudi eLeague 2026

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced the conclusion of its participation in Saudi eLeague 2026 (SEL 2026). As the Official Event Partner of SEL 2026 and Presenting Partner of Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026, Yalla Group played an active role throughout the season, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting growth and diversity in esports, gaming communities and digital entertainment ecosystems across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026, which ran from February 23 to June 6, 2026, marked a milestone in the expansion of women's esports participation in Saudi Arabia. The competition's online preliminary rounds and live finals hosted at the Saudi Esports Federation Arena (SEF Arena) in Riyadh brought female players into the spotlight, highlighting the growing interest, competitiveness and talent depth among female gamers in the Kingdom and across the region.

SEL's live Championship Festival Finals, held from May 1 to June 6, 2026 at SEF Arena, represent one of the region's largest esports gatherings, bringing together players, fans, creators and industry stakeholders. Yalla Group operated an interactive booth at SEF Arena during the event, showcasing three of its featured products, Yalla Ludo, Jalsat and Turbo Match, and engaging directly with visitors through on-site activities and community outreach initiatives. The booth received an enthusiastic response from attendees, reflecting strong community interest in Yalla Group's growing portfolio of games and social entertainment experiences.

"The success of Saudi eLeague 2026 is a win for the entire regional esports ecosystem," said Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group. "Saudi Arabia is one of the region's most important gaming markets, and events like these attract global attention and investment in MENA's innovative game companies, creative developers and growing gamer talent pool. Yalla was proud to support this event and remains committed to fostering inclusive gaming communities, empowering emerging talent and enhancing user engagement through our expanding portfolio of social networking and gaming products. We will continue deepening our presence in Saudi Arabia and MENA through strategic partnerships and investments that drive the long-term development of the region's esports ecosystem."

Established in 2020 by the Saudi Esports Federation, Saudi eLeague has become a key pillar of Saudi Arabia's esports ecosystem, supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's National Gaming and Esports Strategy. SEL 2026 featured multiple competitive categories, including Elite eLeague, Challenger eLeague, Yalla Saudi eLeague Women and the Fighting eLeague, each designed to support different segments of the region's gaming and esports landscape.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users. For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao - IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited