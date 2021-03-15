Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues were US$48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 150.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

- Revenues generated from chatting services in the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$42.6 million.

- Revenues generated from games services in the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$5.7 million.

Net income was US$9.0 million in the fourth quarter and net margin was 18.6%.

was in the fourth quarter and net margin was 18.6%. Non-GAAP Net income [1] was US$23.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 181.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin was 48.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 181.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin was 48.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average MAUs [2] increased by 295.4% to 16.4 million in the fourth quarter from 4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

increased by 295.4% to 16.4 million in the fourth quarter from 4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The number of paying users[3] on our platform increased by 624.2% to 5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Revenues were US$134.9 million in 2020, representing an increase of 112.6% from 2019.

- Revenues generated from chatting services were US$123.0 million.

- Revenues generated from games services were US$11.9 million.

Net income was US$3.2 million in 2020 and net margin was 2.4%.

was in 2020 and net margin was 2.4%. Non-GAAP Net income [4] was US$64.0 million in 2020, representing an increase of 121.3% from 2019. Non-GAAP net margin was 47.5% in 2020.

Key Operating Data For the three months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020







Average MAUs (in thousands) 4,151

16,413 Yalla 3,286

6,401 Yalla Ludo 865

10,012







Paying users (in thousands) 723

5,236 Yalla 549

1,103 Yalla Ludo 174

4,133









"2020 concluded with an outstanding fourth quarter, as expansion of our user community and advancement of our monetization capabilities thrusted growth momentum even further, across the board," said Mr.Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla. "Driven by the better-than-expected performance from our chatting services, we are pleased to report a sequential quarterly revenue increase of 42.9%, reaching US$48.3 million in the fourth quarter and exceeding the upper end of our guidance range.

"With the successful IPO event in Dubai generating extensive brand awareness in the Middle East and North Africa region, our highly experienced marketing team maximized this exposure by continually running innovative and deeply resonating campaigns, specifically tailored to the local culture. With these efforts, our MAUs increased 15.0% versus the previous quarter, reaching 16.4 million. In addition, paying users increased to 5.2 million and our user base monetization capability advanced in the quarter, demonstrated by rapid sequential ARPPU growth of 38.5% to reach US$9.2. As we continue ahead in 2021 with the goal of building the most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment in MENA, we are focused on three key priority areas: growing our Yalla community and cultivating a friendly and engaging environment, providing users with a quality and localized product experience, and diversifying our platform's product portfolio to create brand extension and deeper loyalty," concluded Mr.Yang.

"Our leadership position as a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in MENA is clearly being demonstrated by our robust top-line and bottom-line growth that continued in the quarter," said Ms. Karen Hu, Chief Financial Officer of Yalla. "Our fourth quarter revenues grew 150.9% year-over-year to US$48.3 million while our non-GAAP net income reached US$23.3 million with growth of 181.6%. Our non-GAAP net margin remained healthy at 48.3%, reflecting our unique monetization strategy, market positioning and strong operating efficiency. With 2021 well underway, we are very confident we can deliver another year of sturdy growth and profitability as we continue to execute on our strategic roadmap."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 150.9% increase from US$19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the widening of Yalla's and Yalla Ludo's user base and the robust enhancement in Yalla Ludo's monetization capability. Our average MAUs increased by 295.4% from 4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Another primary contributor to our solid revenues growth was the significant growth in the number of paying users, which increased from 723 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, our revenues generated from chatting services were US$42.6 million and our revenues generated from the games services were US$5.7 million.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation expenses.

Our cost of revenues was US$18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$2.2 million recognized for the fourth quarter of 2020, and (ii) other components of cost of revenues of US$16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 177.8% increase from US$5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was in line with our revenue growth and primarily due to our expanding business scale. Other components of cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues increased from 30.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 33.6% in the same period in 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in salaries and benefits for our staff related to the operations, which was in turn driven by an expansion of our staff related to the operations due to the increasing user base of our products, and (ii) an increase in commission fee for third-party payment platforms.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$3.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$3.2 million recognized for the fourth quarter of 2020, and (ii) other components of selling and marketing expenses of US$4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 43.9% increase from US$3.1 million for the same quarter last year, which was primarily due to higher advertising and market promotion expenses as a result of our continued user acquisition efforts. Other components of selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 9.2% in the same period in 2020, primarily due to organic user acquisition through word-of-mouth referrals and economies of scale.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$1.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$8.8 million recognized for the fourth quarter of 2020, and (ii) other components of general and administrative expenses of US$2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 66.6% increase from US$1.6 million for the same quarter last year, which was primarily due to an increase in salaries and other benefits for our general and administrative staff, which was in turn driven by an expansion of our general and administrative staff. Other components of general and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to economies of scale.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$0.4 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million recognized for the fourth quarter of 2020, and (ii) other components of technology and product development expenses of US$1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 223.0% increase from US$0.4 million for the same quarter last year, which was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff, which was in turn driven by an expansion of our technology and product development staff due to our increased investment in new products and services. As a result of these reasons, other components of technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues also increased from 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.9% in the same period of 2020.

Operating income

Operating income was US$9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with an operating income of US$8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Operating income

Non-GAAP operating income (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$23.7 million, a 183.4% increase from US$8.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$0.33 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$0.13 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income was US$9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income of US$8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Net income

Non-GAAP net income (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$23.3 million, a 181.6% increase from US$8.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were US$0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2020, while basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was US$0.06 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) were US$0.16 and US$0.15 respectively, compared to US$0.06 in the same period of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of US$236.9 million, as compared to cash and cash equivalents of US$75.7 million as of September 30, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$134.9 million in 2020, a 112.6% increase from US$63.5 million in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the widening of Yalla's and Yalla Ludo's user base and the robust enhancement in Yalla Ludo's monetization capability.

Our revenues generated from chatting services were US$123.0 million in 2020, and our revenues generated from the games services were US$11.9 million in 2020.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$131.2 million in 2020, compared with US$34.5 million in last year. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation expenses upon the listing of our ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our cost of revenues was US$61.3 million in 2020, compared with US$20.6 million in last year. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$16.3 million recognized for 2020, and (ii) other components of cost of revenues of US$45.0 million for 2020, a 119.0% increase from US$20.5 million for 2019, which was in line with our revenue growth and primarily due to our expanding business scale. Other components of cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues slightly increased from 32.4% in 2019 to 33.4% in 2020, primarily due to an increase in commission fee for third-party payment platforms.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$21.7 million in 2020, compared with US$8.3 million in 2019. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$7.7 million recognized for 2020, and (ii) other components of selling and marketing expenses of US$14.0 million for 2020, a 70.1% increase from US$8.3 million for 2019 that was primarily due to higher advertising and market promotion expenses as a result of our continued user acquisition efforts. Other components of selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 13.0% in 2019 to 10.4% in 2020, primarily due to (i) free promotion from Apple's and Google's app stores as a result of the high quality and localization of our products, and (ii) our increasing brand awareness and brand loyalty across the region.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$43.0 million in 2020, compared with US$4.1 million in 2019. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$35.9 million recognized for 2020, and (ii) other components of general and administrative expenses of US$7.1 million for 2020, a 72.6% increase from US$4.1 million for 2019. The increase for other components of general and administrative expenses was primarily due to (i) an increase in salaries and other benefits for our general and administrative staff, which was in turn driven by an expansion of our general and administrative staff, and (ii) an increase in IPO listing expenses. Other components of general and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 6.5% in 2019 to 5.3% in 2020 due to economies of scale.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$5.2 million in 2020, compared with US$1.6 million in 2019. The increase was mainly driven by (i) share-based compensation expenses of US$1.0 million recognized in 2020, and (ii) other components of technology and product development expenses of US$4.2 million for 2020, a 163.2% increase from US$1.6million for 2019, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff, which was in turn driven by an expansion of our technology and product development staff due to our increased investment in developing new products and services. As a result of these reasons, other components of technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues also increased from 2.5% in 2019 to 3.1% in 2020.

Operating income

Operating income was US$3.8 million in 2020, compared with an operating income of US$29.0 million in 2019.

Non-GAAP Operating income

Non-GAAP operating income (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) for 2020 was US$64.6 million, a 123.1% increase from US$28.9 million for 2019.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$0.86 million in 2020, compared with US$0.44 million in 2019.

Net income

Our net income was US$3.2 million in 2020, compared with net income of US$28.9 million in 2019.

Non-GAAP Net income

Non-GAAP net income (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) for 2020 was US$64.0 million, a 121.3% increase from US$28.9 million for the 2019.

Net Loss and Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were US$0.02 for 2020, while basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was US$0.22 in 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share (which exclude share-based compensation expenses) were US$0.64 and US$0.57 respectively, compared to US$0.22 in 2019.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the management of the Company currently expects revenues to be between US$60.0 million and US$63.0 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 184.7% to 198.9% from US$21.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of



December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020



US$ US$ ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

45,302,622 236,883,282 Term deposits

2,722,941 - Short-term investments

1,506,985 766,295 Prepayments and other current assets

3,930,306 15,725,424 Total current assets

53,462,854 253,375,001 Non‑current assets





Property and equipment, net

453,923 1,241,756 Other assets

200,000 - Total assets

54,116,777 254,616,757 LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

724,487 1,573,784 Deferred revenue

6,010,874 13,359,827 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

1,576,530 6,148,486 Total current liabilities

8,311,891 21,082,097 Total liabilities

8,311,891 21,082,097

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)





As of



December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020



US$ US$







MEZZANINE EQUITY





Series Angel Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

263,608 - Series Pre-A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

3,570,201 - Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

22,068,901 - Total mezzanine equity

25,902,710 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Ordinary Shares

7,339 - Subscriptions receivable

(7,339) - Class A Ordinary shares

- 11,920 Class B Ordinary shares

- 2,473 Additional paid-in capital

- 220,623,005 Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,218 373,989 Retained earnings

19,896,958 12,523,273 Total shareholders' equity

19,902,176 233,534,660 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'

equity

54,116,777 254,616,757

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019 September, 30 2020 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020



US$ US$ US$

US$ US$ Revenues

19,271,374 33,826,313 48,343,470

63,464,574 134,927,410 Costs and expenses













Cost of revenues

(5,842,647) (25,608,476) (18,429,067)

(20,553,319) (61,270,887) Selling and marketing expenses

(3,080,448) (8,533,096) (7,621,296)

(8,250,130) (21,701,852) General and administrative expenses

(1,559,652) (28,891,880) (11,349,102)

(4,120,693) (42,974,825) Technology and product development

expenses

(440,403) (1,698,495) (1,634,465)

(1,597,658) (5,221,124) Total costs and expenses

(10,923,150) (64,731,947) (39,033,930)

(34,521,800) (131,168,688) Operating income (loss)

8,348,224 (30,905,634) 9,309,540

28,942,774 3,758,722 Interest income

65,420 22,199 13,343

390,227 202,474 Government grant

- 8,325 5,627

- 99,277 Investment income

8,783 3,946 1,947

27,568 13,994 Income (loss) before income taxes

8,422,427 (30,871,164) 9,330,457

29,360,569 4,074,467 Income tax expense

(133,139) (109,112) (331,427)

(435,766) (861,081) Net income (loss)

8,289,288 (30,980,276) 8,999,030

28,924,803 3,213,386 Accretion of redeemable

convertible preferred shares

(505,812) (541,568) -

(1,940,252) (1,577,026) Dividends distributed to

redeemable convertible

preferred shareholders

- - -

- (3,704,083) Net income (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

7,783,476 (31,521,844) 8,999,030

26,984,551 (2,067,723)

YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December

31, 2019 September, 30 2020 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020



US$ US$ US$

US$ US$ Net income (loss) per ordinary

share













——Basic

0.06 (0.43) 0.06

0.22 (0.02) ——Diluted

0.06 (0.43) 0.06

0.22 (0.02)















Net income (loss) per ADS*













——Basic

0.06 (0.43) 0.06

0.22 (0.02) ——Diluted

0.06 (0.43) 0.06

0.22 (0.02)















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares and ordinary

shares equivalents outstanding

used in computing earnings per

ordinary share













——Basic

73,393,941 74,153,030 144,267,234

73,393,941 91,755,810 ——Diluted

73,393,941 74,153,030 157,062,018

73,393,941 91,755,810

* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and

technology and product development expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019 September, 30 2020 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020



US$ US$ US$

US$ US$















Cost of revenues

- 14,058,822 2,196,453

- 16,255,275 Selling and marketing expenses

- 4,484,516 3,187,921

- 7,672,437 General and administrative expenses

- 27,111,157 8,750,756

- 35,861,913 Technology and product development

expenses

- 803,977 211,881

- 1,015,858

















YALLA GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019 September, 30 2020 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020



US$ US$ US$

US$ US$















Operating income (loss)

8,348,224 (30,905,634) 9,309,540

28,942,774 3,758,722 Share-based compensation expenses

- 46,458,472 14,347,011

- 60,805,483 Non-GAAP operating income

8,348,224 15,552,838 23,656,551

28,942,774 64,564,205















Net income (loss)

8,289,288 (30,980,276) 8,999,030

28,924,803 3,213,386 Share-based compensation expenses

- 46,458,472 14,347,011

- 60,805,483 Non-GAAP Net income

8,289,288 15,478,196 23,346,041

28,924,803 64,018,869















Net income (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

7,783,476 (31,521,844) 8,999,030

26,984,551 (2,067,723) Share-based compensation expenses

- 46,458,472 14,347,011

- 60,805,483 Non-GAAP Net income attributable

to ordinary shareholders

7,783,476 14,936,628 23,346,041

26,984,551 58,737,760















Non-GAAP Net income per ordinary

share













——Basic

0.06 0.20 0.16

0.22 0.64 ——Diluted

0.06 0.20 0.15

0.22 0.57















Non-GAAP Net income per ADS













——Basic

0.06 0.20 0.16

0.22 0.64 ——Diluted

0.06 0.20 0.15

0.22 0.57































Weighted average number of

ordinary shares and ordinary shares

equivalents outstanding used in

computing earnings per ordinary

share













——Basic

73,393,941 74,153,030 144,267,234

73,393,941 91,755,810 ——Diluted

73,393,941 74,153,030 157,062,018

73,393,941 102,806,360

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited