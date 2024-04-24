Yalla Group Releases 2023 ESG Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the Company's performance and future goals across five major areas, including responsible governance, environment, trust, people and community, highlighting its ongoing sustainability efforts and progress.

Mr. Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla, commented, "ESG has been an essential component of our long-term business vision and core values since day one. Amid 2023's dynamic international macro environment, we upheld our mission of driving sustainable development for both the Company and the communities we serve. We are committed to further integrating socially responsible and sustainable practices into all aspects of our business. With our vision to become MENA's most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment firmly in mind, we look forward to scaling new heights in ESG performance and sustainably enriching local digital life."

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla, added, "Yalla has reinforced its commitment to ESG throughout 2023, in line with our deep sense of corporate citizenship and our aspirations for sustainable growth. Our ESG efforts have evolved to focus on key areas such as digital literacy, responsible gaming, risk management, and user privacy and security, as well as upholding rigorous ethical standards in our governance and business conduct. The progress outlined in this report reflects our dedication to fair business practices and our active engagement with stakeholders, which ensure that our operations benefit our shareholders, our employees, and society as a whole. As a contributor to MENA's rapid development, we will continue to expand our sustainability efforts and responsibly facilitate MENA's digitalization."

To view the report in full, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com/esg.

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

