Yalla Group Releases 2025 ESG Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines the Company's 2025 ESG performance and future strategy across five key pillars: responsible governance, environmental stewardship, trust, people, and community engagement, underscoring its enduring commitment to sustainable development.

Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Yalla, stated, "In 2025, we made tangible progress across our ESG priorities. We expanded our use of renewable energy, integrated energy-efficient technologies and deepened AI applications across daily operations, advancing toward our carbon neutrality goal while strengthening business performance. We also invested in building a more diverse and inclusive workplace where our people can thrive and deliver their best, supporting our sustainable growth. True to our mission of connecting our users and enriching lives across the MENA region through our social and gaming ecosystem, we will continue to innovate with purpose, leading responsibly to create positive, enduring impact and lasting value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla, added, "Our fifth annual ESG report highlights our dedication to promoting sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth. Cultural respect and community engagement remain central to how we operate, enabling us to foster a sense of belonging in our digital entertainment community across the MENA region. This year, we also strengthened our cybersecurity infrastructure, building greater user trust in our platforms. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in ESG initiatives and leverage advanced technologies to cultivate a safe, engaging and innovative digital ecosystem, driving progress toward a more sustainable future."

For more information on the Company's ESG initiatives and to access the complete ESG report in English and Arabic, please visit the ESG section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yalla.com/esg.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao - IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited