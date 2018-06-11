Yalo Launches U.S. Air Force Recruiting Campaign for 139th Airlift Wing

The campaign (view here) rallies recruits around the idea that they can "Be A Part of Something Bigger" by choosing to join the unit as the next step in their career. Executions across local TV, radio, billboards, newspaper and on social media show the 139th as a unique career choice that's more than just a job, with many opportunities to serve country and community, while learning valuable job skills and making lifelong friends. The campaign includes footage and photography of actual 139th members on the job in a variety of roles, showing the breadth of opportunities, as well as providing realism and local flavor to help recruits better see themselves as a part of the team.

"Not only does this campaign break new ground for the 139th, it is also Yalo's most diverse multi-channel consumer campaign." notes Arnold Huffman, Yalo CEO. "This was a great opportunity for us to stretch the boundaries with work that will be highly visible to a different kind of audience than the work we do for our B2B clients. We delivered some really compelling work and are looking forward to seeing the results it delivers."

As part of the design process, Yalo also developed a graphic badge for use on all campaign pieces. It combines iconic elements associated with the 139th (C-130 plane and Pony Express) in a bold, modern design to appeal to our young audience when used on handouts like t-shirts, window clings and thermal cups. This new look for the 139th will be applied beyond this campaign as a consistent, recognizable branding element for all recruiting communications in the future.

