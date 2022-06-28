Yalo Named a 2022 Top 5 Small Business of the Year

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming companies by injecting soul and passion into their brands. Yalo is a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. The team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop the best marketing solutions for clients across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

"We are so proud of all the small businesses that make up such an integral part of our community," said Cobb Chamber President and CEO Sharon Mason. "The quality of the businesses, the work they're doing in the community, the great jobs they're bringing—it all goes toward making Cobb County a vibrant and successful place to live, work and play."

To be considered for the Small Businesses of Year, each hopeful submits an application to the Cobb Chamber. The applicants must prove an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss adversity and challenges, and thoroughly detail their community involvement. Applications are analyzed and considered by a group of independent community business leaders and affiliates of the Small Business Administration.

The 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards was sponsored by LOUD Security Systems, Inc. and S.A. White Oil Company.

