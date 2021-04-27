Yalo Named A Cobb Chamber 2021 Top 30 Small Business of the Year

"In these unprecedented times, we are extremely grateful to be counted among the Top Small Businesses," adds Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman. "I am always astounded at the level of dedication and hard work our team puts forth. The creativity and innovation required to navigate this last year was nothing short of miraculous."

The winner will be announced on May 10, 2021 at a breakfast at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre - Truist Park Battery. The top winner is determined by a thorough selection process including applications and site visits by a panel of outside judges, and is based on elements including growth and performance, innovation and community involvement.

See the full list of 30 finalists.

Register for the Marquee Monday Awards Breakfast by May 5th.

About Cobb Chamber Small Business of the Year Awards

In 1982, the Small Business of the Year awards were established to honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy. In 2004, the Top 25 small business were also showcased as the exceptional companies that keep Cobb influential and thriving. By 2012, the Small Business Hall of Fame was created to shine a spotlight on the growing number of businesses that continue to set the standard for small businesses very high. After a year that tested small businesses at every level, The Cobb Chamber expanded the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year to a Top 30.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and salespeople has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. www.digitalyalo.com

Contact: Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

[email protected] | 216.533.5840

SOURCE Digital Yalo