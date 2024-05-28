Yalo Named Cobb Chamber Small Business of the Year for 2024

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalo, a 100 percent minority-owned creative agency, is proud to announce its recognition as the Cobb Chamber Small Business of the Year for 2024. This prestigious award highlights Yalo's continuous growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence in delivering branding, digital ecosystems, and omni-channel advertising solutions to clients both locally and nationwide.

Images from the Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday. (Photo: Mooreshots LLC) Images from the Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday. (Photo: Mooreshots LLC)

Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo, expressed his gratitude: "Yalo is incredibly proud and honored to be named the Cobb Chamber Small Business of the Year for 2024. It is a great recognition for our team and the great work they produce year in and year out on behalf of our clients, both in Cobb County and nationwide. Every year we strive to get better, improve our business, and deliver more quality for our clients, and this award validates our commitment to our people and our clients."

Yalo has been a leading agency for years, having been in the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year for the past six years and the Top 5 for the past three years. Last year, Yalo was named Minority Business of the Year in Cobb County and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #3335 due to its impressive 151 percent revenue growth over a three-year period. Additionally, Yalo's personnel grew by 179 percent during the same timeframe, demonstrating the company's expanding influence and capacity.

In 2023, Yalo continued on its path of record growth, adding 12 new clients—the largest increase in net new clients in the company's history, and producing a year-over-year revenue increase of 46 percent.

Wayne Dodd, a member of the Board of Directors for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, praised Yalo's accomplishments: "Yalo has demonstrated staying power with continued growth for many years, and that is what it takes to earn this prestigious award here in Cobb. There are so many great businesses to pick from, and for Yalo to win this award, it really says a lot about the success of their business."

The Cobb Chamber Small Business of the Year Award involves a rigorous application and selection process. Cobb County has almost 40,000 businesses and many of them meet the Small business designation. Candidates must demonstrate an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss challenges and adversity faced, and detail their community involvement. Applications are reviewed by independent community business leaders and U.S. Small Business Administration affiliates. The top five finalists undergo a site visit by an independent panel of judges to present their business operations and values.

About Yalo

Founded in 2013, Yalo is a creative agency specializing in branding, digital ecosystems, and omni-channel advertising. With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions and achieving remarkable growth, Yalo serves a diverse roster of clients, driving success through creativity and strategic excellence.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our programming and partnerships, we unite the region's most innovative, informed, and determined people to achieve more. Our advocacy and initiatives ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span various industries and backgrounds, we share a common goal: to see Cobb County flourish.

The Cobb Chamber is a five-star accredited Chamber of Commerce with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the highest level of accreditation achievable. With approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States, this prestigious honor highlights the high quality, expertise, and strong leadership displayed by accredited chambers.

For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.

Media Contacts

Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo [email protected] | 678-590-0834

Amy Selby | 770-980-2000 | [email protected]

SOURCE DIGITAL YALO