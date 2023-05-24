Yalo Receives Prestigious "Minority-Owned Business of the Year" Award

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, creative agency Yalo is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the "Minority-Owned Business of the Year" by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce. This esteemed accolade acknowledges Yalo's exceptional achievements, commitment to excellence, and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in the advertising industry.

Yalo 2023 Minority-Owned Business Of The Year

The Cobb Chamber Minority-Owned Business of the Year award is a significant honor that recognizes and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of businesses owned and operated by individuals from underrepresented communities. It serves as a testament to Yalo's exceptional contributions and leadership in the industry, as well as its significant impact on the community.

At the core of Yalo's success is its unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. By fostering a culture that embraces and values individuals from all backgrounds, Yalo has created an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives. Through its inclusive practices, Yalo has enriched its own operations and set an industry standard for diversity and equality. Yalo recently earned its Certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the National Minority Supplier Development Council's Georgia Division.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Minority-Owned Business of the Year award," said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, passion, and unwavering dedication to excellence. We are proud to be a minority-owned business that has made a significant impact in our industry, with 22% diversity and 50% gender equality, we remain committed to continuing our journey towards even greater equity."

In addition to this award, Yalo was also recognized as a Top 5 Small Business of The Year for the second year in a row. A true achievement as over 150 companies apply for this Small Business honor.

To be considered for the Small Businesses of The Year, each hopeful submits an application to the Cobb Chamber. The applicants must prove an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss adversity and challenges, and thoroughly detail their community involvement. Applications are analyzed and considered by a group of independent community business leaders and affiliates of the Small Business Administration.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region's most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.

About Yalo

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in elevating the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

