Yalo Scores Gold at 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Awards

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2020 award winners showcasing this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. This year, Yalo was recognized for its excellence with 7 awards.

The 2020 competition saw over 600 entries from around the world including 34 out of 50 US States and 14 other countries including: Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Qatar, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the UK.

"The 19th annual competition came at a time when the world was put on pause for the pandemic. Despite the disruption and global challenge, digital media did not fail to adapt and display some amazing work during this serious time in our collective human history," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "The winners of the 19th annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce."

"Yalo is thrilled to be recognized again by Horizon, especially during such a difficult year. These awards are a reflection of our team's commitment and dedication to our clients' success in the face of adversity," said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo. "It's an honor to work with such a talented team."

Yalo 2020 Horizon Interactive Award-Winning Projects:

GOLD



Website Promotional — Boosterthon



Website Restaurant/Food — Hissho Sushi



Website Bank/Finance — M&T

SILVER



Website Restaurant/Food — Back To Nature



Website eCommerce/Shopping — Imperial



Website School/University — Atlanta Classical Academy

BRONZE



Website eCommerce/Shopping — Booster Spirit Wear

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Yalo



Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. We deliver unique digital solutions for our clients across multiple media formats and platforms. www.digitalyalo.com

About the Horizon Interactive Awards



In its 19th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media pro-duction worldwide. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

