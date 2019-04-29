Yalo Wins Best in Category at 17th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Awards

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2018 award winners showcasing this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. This year, Yalo was recognized for its excellence with 10 awards, including a Best in Category Award for B2B web design.

The 2018 competition saw over 800 entries from around the world including 37 out of 50 US States and 20 other countries including: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Greenland, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Turkey, Taiwan and the UK.

"We're honored to have received recognition in so many different categories and across so many industries this year. I think it speaks to the diversity of the work we do for all our clients and the quality of the work we deliver across the board," said Yalo CEO, Arnold Huffman. "The success here reflects a few things. First, our clients' willingness to defy their past attempts and to strive for a higher result. Second, pushing ourselves to meet our mission of elevating our clients' vibe with unique ideas. Third, our ability to truly deliver on those new ideas."

Yalo 2018 Horizon Interactive Award-Winning Projects:

BEST IN CATEGORY

Websites — Corporate & B2B: Arcadia Building Products

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/VR-4-B2B

GOLD

Websites — Experimental/New Technology: Arcadia Building Products

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/VR-Immersion-to-Conversion

Websites — Consumer Information: Arcadia Building Products

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Not-Your-Dads-Porch

Websites — Bank/Finance: Alterna Capital Solutions

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Startup-Website

Video — Promotional: Electrolock

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Be-an-Electric-Hero

SILVER

Advertising — Integrated Campaign: ¡Viva Tequila! Festival

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Now-Broadcasting-Tequila

Advertising — Integrated Campaign: U.S. Air Force

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Taking-It-Higher

Websites — Health/Human Services: GenomOncology

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Taking-the-Fight-to-Cancer

Video — Advertisement/Commercial: U.S. Air Force

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Be-A-Part-of-Something-Bigger

BRONZE

Websites — Restaurant/Food Industry: ¡Viva Tequila! Festival

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Tequila-Takeover

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2018 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions including web sites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email and more.

"The 2018 competition was an outstanding display of creativity and digital media excellence. This year's participants, once again, have raised the bar for excellence in interactive media solutions," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "There were so many unique solutions that had an effective blend of different media types that combined for some truly stunning work. All of the winners should be proud of their achievement and I am proud that the Horizon Interactive Awards competition has been able to shine the spotlight on the countless talented individuals from all over the world who produce this work."

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and salespeople has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. www.digitalyalo.com

Contact: Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

ahuffman@digitalyalo.com | 216.533.5840

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 17th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

Contact: Mike Sauce, Founder

mike.sauce@horizoninteractiveawards.com | 317-759-1501

