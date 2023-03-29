Yalo Wins Big At Annual Horizon Interactive Media Awards

ATLANTA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. This year, Yalo was recognized for its excellence with an incredible 10 awards, including 4 Best in Category awards where there is only 1 overall winner for each category.

The 21st annual competition received 650 entries from around the world including 27 out of 50 US States and 15 other countries including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Columbia, Cyprus, Germany, UK, Hong Kong, Ireland, Portugal, Qatar, Turkey, Taiwan, Ukraine.

"This year's competition was inspiring for many reasons. We saw a renewed focus on great content supported by stunning visuals with creative and innovative experiences. It is always exciting to see that brands and companies still appreciate unique and creative design as well as streamlined technology solutions," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "We continue to see a convergence of different media types into omni-channel experiences that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. The winners of the 21st annual competition truly represent excellence in interactive media production and they all should be extremely proud of the work that they produce."

Yalo is honored to be recognized again by Horizon, "These awards are a testament to our commitment to creative excellence, innovation, and exceptional customer service. We are passionate about what we do, and we are proud to have made a positive impact in our industry and for our clients." said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo. "We take great pride in this recognition and will continue to strive towards excellence in all that we do."

Yalo's 2022 Horizon Interactive Award-Winning Projects:

BEST IN CATEGORY

Website: Restaurant/Food Industry — B&G Foods - Maple Grove Farms Syrup

Yalo redesigned the Maple Grove Farms Maple Syrup website to support the new packaging's look and feel that incorporated the new watercolor logo and labels depicting the original Maple Grove Farm in Vermont.

Website: School/University — Booster

Yalo migrated 3 separate websites into one experience with seamless SEO migration and transition of URLs.

Website: Bank/Finance — Slavic 401k

Yalo created a unified brand with a cohesive visual look-and-feel across web, collateral, and assets including 10+ microsites on the same platform.

Mobile Apps: Business — Home Franchise Concepts – Budget Blinds

Yalo built an AR app, ProView by Budget Blinds, to visualize more than 50 different types of blinds in multiple colors and textures, giving franchisees the opportunity to display products directly in the client's home and workspaces.

GOLD

Advertising: Integrated Campaign — IronCraft

Yalo developed a new company name, logo, and supporting marketing assets (website, tradeshow collateral, et al) within 90 days of project start.

Website: Consumer Information — IronCraft

Yalo expedited new website design and development for IronCraft's brand rollout.

Website: Health/Human Services – Bon Secours Mercy Health - Harness Health Partners

Yalo designed and developed Harness' website to have functional prowess, optimized UX, sophisticated design, and enhanced content that will drive more overall site conversions.

SILVER

Advertising: Online Ads — Pluralsight https://backtonaturefoods.com/

Yalo rewrote and rebranded Pluralsights' 150+ LinkedIn ads with newly created brand guidelines to reflect the company's more robust offerings.

Website: Restaurant/Food Industry — B&G Foods – Skinnygirl Products

Yalo designed & developed international websites that would include both an English and French version.

BRONZE

Website: Restaurant/Food Industry — Sodexo - Good Eating Company

Yalo leveraged GEC's gorgeous food photography, subtle animation and provincial-styled black and white illustrations to create a website that better reflected the elegance and freshness of their food and services.

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition at the end of each year with the winners being announced in the following March or April timeframe. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Yalo

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in elevating the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

Contact: Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

[email protected] | 216.533.5840

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 21st season, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from over 50 countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and a rotating panel of volunteer judges consisting of respected and engaged industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

Contact: Mike Sauce, Founder

[email protected] | 317-759-1501

