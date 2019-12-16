Yalo Wins Digital Marketing Agency of the Year at 2019 TAG Marketing Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TAG Marketing Awards, recognizing Georgia's leading innovators in marketing and technology, has announced its 2019 award winners.

Yalo was chosen as Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, standing out amongst five other agencies. The agency was also recognized for their "Why Credigy" campaign, winning the Large Enterprise Best Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year.

"We have great clients, and these partnerships organically lead to impactful work," said Yalo CEO, Arnold Huffman. "Our team is always thinking of new ways to help our clients, but it all starts with us being really, really good listeners. We hear and process what our clients are saying."

The TAG Marketing Awards is one of the most anticipated events of the season. The event honors the accomplishments of both talented marketing professionals and successful teams. With over 35,000 members representing over 2,000 tech and tech-enabled companies, TAG is a leader in the technology industry and fuels Georgia's economic development.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

About TAG

It's a new world for tech, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has emerged as a world-class membership organization and an engine for economic development for the state of Georgia. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances Georgia's tech-based economy.

