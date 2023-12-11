Yaly Couture combines imported and Vietnamese fabrics for "The Edge of Elegance" collection

In the ancient town of Hoi An on the banks of the peaceful Hoai River, the collection "The Edge of Elegance" by the Vietnamese brand Yaly in collaboration with a South African designer truly touched the hearts of fashion lovers, not only in Vietnam but worldwide. Here, Miss Vietnam Tieu Vy also received direct support from her mother when being the vedette in her hometown.

HOI AN, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of December 10, the fashion show with the theme "The Edge of Elegance" officially took place at Song Hoai Square, Hoi An, Vietnam. The collection combined traditional handicraft elements of beading, hand embroidery and modern tailoring techniques to respond to Hoi An's participation in the networks of UNESCO Creative Cities in handicrafts and folk art. Choosing the location to hold the show, Ms. Trinh Diem Quynh - CEO and designer of the Yaly Couture & Custom Tailor brand said: "I want to organize the show right on the land that Yaly has developed and contribute to promoting the beauty of culture and lifestyle of the people of Hoi An, Vietnam to the world".

"The Edge of Elegance" collection was designed by Ms. Trinh Diem Quynh in collaboration with Casper Bosman. Both poured their heart and soul into each product. In addition, the famous woman in the textile industry of Hoi An also took on the role of creative director for the show. Not only talented in design, Ms. Trinh Diem Quynh also aim to helping and preserving traditional crafts to bring Vietnamese fashion to the world.  Her partner in this show, Casper Bosman is a famous South African designer who created the dress of Miss World 2014 - Rolene Strauss. His name has appeared in top publications and television shows as a talented fashion creator in his own country.

The minimalist show stage decorated with white flowers made the collection stand out. The beautiful Kim Nhung was the first model to grace the runway. She greeted the show with a voluminous chiffon dress meticulously embellished with flowers and multi-layered tulle that clearly conveyed the spirit of Couture.

