YAMADA Consulting Group Co. Ltd., a Premier Management Consulting and Investment Firm in Japan, Joins WSG

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., a specialty consulting and investment firm, has recently joined the WSG network as an Investment Banking member for Japan.

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (YCG), founded in 1989 and now publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) First Section, is one of Japan's largest independent consulting firms. The Investment and Fund segment is engaged in the composition, operation, and growth of YCG's investments and related partnerships. Ranking on Japanese M&A league tables amongst the world's largest financial advisory firms, YCG, in recent years, has been developing its global presence as it steadily increases its focus on providing cross-border deal advisory services. To identify, develop, and sustain opportunities for their Japanese clients' global operations, YCG has developed a solid business foundation that pairs YCG's leading expertise in Japanese markets with the global knowledge base and execution capabilities of its overseas subsidiaries and business partners to deliver end-to-end tailored strategies.

Additionally, YCG engages in consulting services through multiple business segments such as: Strategy & Operations Consulting, M&A Advisory and Financial Advisory, Valuation Services, Post-Merger Integration, Capital Management, Turnaround Management, Real Estate Consulting, Human Capital Management, and Supply Chain Restructuring.

J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman, said, "World Services Group extends a warm welcome to YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., our new Investment Banking member from Japan. YAMADA's membership will provide WSG members and their clients access to important regional resources and expertise."

Ryosuke "Rio" Funayama, Managing Director of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., commented, "We are honored to join WSG's network of international service providers. Our firm understands the importance of having a strong worldwide network in today's global economy."

About World Services Group

World Services Group is the globally recognized resource for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/aboutus.asp.

Media Contact:

Carly Norausky

World Services Group

713-650-0333

cnorausky@worldservicesgroup.com

SOURCE World Services Group

Related Links

http://worldservicesgroup.com

