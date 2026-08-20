New firmware and software enhancements deliver improved workflows, expanded routing flexibility and deeper ecosystem integration

BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha and Steinberg have announced new firmware and software for the MGX series digital mixers, URX series audio interfaces, CC1 USB controller, and MixKey audio mixing software, delivering enhanced workflow efficiency, expanded routing capabilities and deeper integration across the ecosystem for streamers, content creators and audio professionals.

The updates are designed to simplify setup and operation, improve consistency across devices and software, and allow users to spend less time managing technology and more time creating content.

Yamaha and Steinberg Announce Major Updates for MGX, URX, CC1 and MixKey Ecosystem

"These updates reflect our continued commitment to building a more connected and intuitive production ecosystem," said Preston Grey, director of consumer audio at Yamaha. "By enhancing integration between Yamaha and Steinberg products, we're giving creators greater flexibility, faster workflows and a more seamless production experience from setup to final output."

Yamaha and Steinberg will continue to deliver updates that help users create, control, and manage their production environments with greater efficiency and confidence.

URX/MGX Series Updates

The latest URX and MGX updates introduce streamlined workflow efficiency and greater flexibility in content creation and streaming. For the URX series, updated default settings make the devices ready to use immediately after power-on, further improving ease of operation.

Key Enhancements:

Controls headphone and MAIN volume control with the TOUCH AND TURN knob (URX only)

Adds audio trimming in the SOUND PAD Editor (MGX only)

Supports saving and loading console settings via microSD card (except URX22 models)

Adds Stereo Send support for greater routing flexibility

Adds ON/OFF control for STEREO bus assignment from the SEND TO screen

Improves visibility when identifying stereo-linked MIX buses

Improves the input/output characteristics graph display for dynamics processors

Makes URX/MGX onboard effects available as VST/AU/AAX plug-ins via Basic FX Suite V4.0

Enhances integration with Steinberg software (Cubase, Nuendo, MixKey)

Controls URX/MGX effects directly from the software's Custom Pane

CC1 Update

The CC1 USB controller receives expanded functionality for centralized control across devices and software.

Key Enhancements:

Adds support for MixKey control

Optimizes control workflow when used with MGX/URX

Improves stability and responsiveness

UR-C/URX-C Series and AXR Series Updates

This update introduces Basic FX Suite V4.0, expanding the available plug-in environment for creators and engineers.

Key Enhancements:

Makes MGX/URX effects plug-ins available with VST, AU, and AAX support. Addition of 13 new effects in addition to SSMCS, REV-X, and Guitar Amp Classics

Planned Winter 2026 Features:

MGX Series: Console Lock function (excluding faders)

MGX/URX Series: Channel Copy function

MGX/URX Series: Graphic EQ (12-band Flex)

CC1: MIDI Control function (excluding System Messages)

CC1: Enhanced action-assignment flexibility

CC1: Improved Cubase control usability

Availability:

The latest downloads are available now:

Tools for MGX/URX V1.2 (Firmware V1.3) MGX: DOWNLOAD URX: DOWNLOAD

Tools for CC1 V1.2 – DOWNLOAD

Tools for UR-C/URX-C V4.1.0 – DOWNLOAD

Tools for AXR4U/T V3.1.0 – DOWNLOAD

Steinberg MixKey website: Steinberg MixKey V1.1 – DOWNLOAD

Users can also access supporting downloads through the Elgato Marketplace (search "Yamaha" or "Steinberg"): DOWNLOAD (MGX/URX, UR-C/URX-C, AXR, MixKey)

For more information, visit https://usa.yamaha.com/news_events/2026/0630_mgx_urx_cc1.html.

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha