Prize package combines quality instruments, digital learning tools and student-focused accessories

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for a new school year, Yamaha is helping aspiring young musicians start on the right note with the return of its Back-to-School Music Sweepstakes. Designed for parents of students participating in or considering band and orchestra programs, the sweepstakes offers a chance to win a School Music Starter Kit packed with tools and resources to support musical growth and inspire a lifelong love of music.

Yamaha Returns with Back-to-School Music Sweepstakes to Help Students Start Their Musical Journey

The kit includes $500 toward a one-year rental of a Yamaha wind or string instrument, one year of complimentary access to the Tomplay™ digital sheet music application featuring more than 100,000 titles across a variety of genres and skill levels, and an assortment of Yamaha swag. Together, these resources help students build confidence, develop their skills and make the most of their school music experience.

"The start of a new school year is an exciting time for students, and especially those in school music programs," said Brian Petterson, director of marketing for winds and strings at Yamaha. "At Yamaha, we're committed to providing instruments and resources that help students feel confident when they walk into their music classroom that first, exciting day back after summer break. Through this sweepstakes, we hope to inspire more young musicians to discover the joy of band and orchestra, and to continue their musical journeys for years to come."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win. Enter by September 30, 2026. Official Sweepstakes Rules apply.

For more details about the Yamaha Back-to-School Sweepstakes and instructions on how to enter, please visit yamaha.io/BTSSWEEPS.

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha