Yamaha Raises the Bar for Powered Loudspeakers with the New DXR mk3 Series

Designed for the demands of musicians, DJs and live event sound, the DXR mk3 Series delivers higher output, intelligent DSP and streamlined wireless control

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha today announced the availability of its new DXRmk3 Series Powered Loudspeakers, the latest evolution of the company's industry-trusted DXR line. Designed for DJs, musicians, production professionals, rental providers and venues, the third-generation series delivers higher output, enhanced sound quality, app-based control and advanced DSP processing in a powerful, portable package.

New Yamaha DXRmk3 Series Powered Loudspeakers

"Today's audio professionals need loudspeakers that deliver exceptional sound quality while simplifying setup and operation," said Andres Franco, senior product marketing specialist, Pro Audio, Yamaha. "With DXR mk3, we've combined powerful acoustic performance, flagship-inspired DSP technology and app-based control with D-Remote to help users achieve outstanding results quickly and consistently. Whether they're performing on stage, managing a live event or installing a permanent system, DXR mk3 delivers the clarity, control and reliability professionals expect from Yamaha."

Featuring a new 2,000W Class-D amplifier, up to 134 dB SPL output, and intuitive speaker control for live events, performances, and fixed installations, the DXR mk3 delivers exceptional power and flexibility. New Bluetooth® connectivity and a full-color LCD interface allow users to manage, tune, and adjust up to 10 speakers from a single mobile device, streamlining setup and operation. Users can quickly recall room-specific presets, access feedback suppression tools, and make real-time adjustments, helping musicians, DJs, and audio crews adapt seamlessly to changing venue conditions.

Additional highlights include:

Balanced, high-performance sound with enhanced HF and LF coverage

DSP presets optimized for FOH, monitors, DJs, live music, and speech

Built-in feedback suppression and tuning tools

Lightweight, durable enclosure for easy transport

Flexible use for mains, monitors, and installations

Backed by a 7-year Yamaha warranty

The Yamaha DXR mk3 Series Powered Loudspeakers are available now through authorized Yamaha dealers and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit: Yamaha.io/DXRmk3pr

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha